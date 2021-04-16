Covid-19: Vaccine booster shots are likely in the future, but more research and planning needed

Medsafe and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer have approved the use of regular freezer temperatures to store doses for up to two weeks, making New Zealand's vaccine rollout easier.

Additional booster shots for Covid-19 vaccines may be needed in the future for the best possible protection from the virus, but an exact timeframe is not yet known.

The topic of booster jabs emerged on Friday after Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla took part in a panel discussion hosted by American news network CNBC.

During the discussion, Bourla explained that at this stage, it is “likely” a booster shot will be needed within 12 months of the initial two-dose vaccine regimen.

However he, and experts, all agree that more research and data is needed in this area.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Serious' adverse reactions to Pfizer jab just 2 per cent of reports

* Covid-19: The billion-dollar plan to get everyone who wants a jab vaccinated by 2022

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about New Zealand's coronavirus vaccines

* Covid-19: How the vaccine rollout will work



The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is a two-dose jab given at least three weeks apart. It's currently the only Covid-19 vaccine to be given provisional approval by Medsafe for use in New Zealand.

Speaking on CNBC, Bourla said a likely future scenario is that people will need a booster shot – a third dose – of a Covid-19 vaccine, possibly within a year of getting fully vaccinated. They may also need annual booster shots to protect against the virus.

But Bourla reiterated that this is yet to be confirmed, and further data is needed.

Manufacturers Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are currently studying how long the protective immunity of the vaccines will last for. The findings from these studies will be help determine any possible future planning around booster shots.

Esteban Felix/AP The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only Covid-19 jab currently available for use in New Zealand.

Previous data from clinical trials has found that the Pfizer vaccine was just over 91 per cent effective. Further analysis also found that the vaccine offered high levels of protection for up to six months after the second dose.

Following a small study in adolescents, Pfizer also found that its vaccine was safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

New Zealand’s Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre Dr Nikki Turner told Stuff that there’s always been an expectation that booster shots might be needed, but the timeframe wasn’t known.

She explained that there were two different and significant reasons for this. One is around mutations, the other is around protective immunity.

At this stage, the vaccine “is effective against the current mutations in circulation in the world”, but Turner said countries have to be prepared.

If, for example, the virus significantly mutated and the vaccine was no-longer highly effective against it, then the formulation of the vaccine would need to be changed and booster shots would be needed.

In this case, a booster shot would be the same vaccine but the RNA coding in it would be tweaked to better protect against a mutated version of the virus.

This is a completely different issue to the length of time protective immunity is offered following vaccination, Turner said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clinical Lead and vaccinator Johanna Fowler (left) administers the Pfizer vaccine to Dr Nikki Turner, the Immunisation Advisory Centre director.

Currently, there's clear data that the Pfizer vaccine offers six months of protection because there were six months of clinical trials. “We just have to keep following the clinical data,” Turner said.

Turned compared the Covid-19 jab to the influenza vaccine, saying that the reason the flu vaccine is annual is because the strains mutate, “and they mutate fast”.

“Flu viruses are more unstable than coronaviruses. So we don't know whether this one will continue to mutate fast or not.

“So we will need boosters at some stage. We would hope that we would get more than a year out of the immunity, but we just have to watch and wait.”

Referring to Bourla's comments, Turner said that his reference to boosters likely being needed within a year is not because anyone knows for sure, “it’s just that he's saying we need to be planning and ready just in case”.

In New Zealand, Medsafe is the regulatory body tasked with approving Covid-19 vaccines. In a statement to Stuff, Medsafe group manager Chris James said the discussion of a potential booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine has no impact on the current roll out of immunisation programme here.

“Discussion of booster doses is speculation at this time and we have no data at present that determines whether a booster of the Pfizer vaccine might be needed – this is an area of intense study at the moment.”

While there is a strong body of evidence to support effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer will be continuing to generate clinical trial data and a better understanding of things like the duration of protection and the impact on preventing transmission, he said.

“We expect Pfizer will be providing any new information to regulators around the world as it is generated. New Zealand stands ready to receive and consider this information through MedSafe’s established process.”

To date, more than 135,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Aotearoa, and no potential safety issues with the vaccine have been identified.

On top of the originally agreed 1.5 million doses, last month the Government signed an advance purchase agreement for 8.5 million additional Pfizer doses. The vaccines are expected to arrive during the second half of the year.

This will bring the total Pfizer/BioNTech order to 10 million doses – enough for 5 million people – to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.