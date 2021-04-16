'Trying not to get excited yet': Chch businesses cautiously optimistic on travel bubble

Penny Smart, who owns the Mrs Higgins cookie shop on New Regent St, says she is a little nervous about the bubble.

Reunited families and a rush of Aussie tourists are on the horizon for South Islanders, but their joy is clouded by a seed of doubt.

From Monday, people can travel between New Zealand and Australia without having to go through managed isolation and quarantine on either side of the ditch.

Queenstown grandmother Dale Paterson will depart Christchurch at 7am on Monday, heading to Melbourne.

She expects to touch down in Australia just after midday, where she will meet her grandson Thomas for the first time.

“I’m trying not to get excited, there have been so many stuff-ups. I don’t think I’ll get excited until I’m on the plane.”

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the travel bubble announcement nearly two weeks ago, Paterson said she waited with Air New Zealand’s number already punched into her phone.

As soon as she heard April 19, she hit the call button.

Supplied Dale Paterson says the Trans-Tasman bubble means she will be able to meet her grandson Thomas for the first time.

“I waited 45 minutes to speak to someone... The lady who helped me said there were 400 people in the queue after me, and their system had crashed.”

But it would be worth it to be able to spend Thomas’ first birthday with him on May 4, she said.

Paterson would also be able to see her Canberra-based granddaughter Zoe, whose first birthday she also missed.

“It’s really been awful not to be able to hold them, or hug them for so long.

“To me, it’s really important to be there for Thomas’ birthday. Probably not for him though, I doubt he’ll even remember it.”

Supplied Paterson will also be reunited with granddaughter Zoe, who’s almost 2.

Paterson said she was one of the lucky ones, as hundreds of people in similar positions were still afraid to make the trip.

“Anyone with a job feels scared to go, because what if you get over there, and it shuts down again.

“Until they’re not scared, a lot of people aren’t going to do it.”

For Bruce Garrett, managing director of The George hotel in Christchurch, the bubble would be something to celebrate.

RNZ Pack your bags, book your flights – the trans-Tasman bubble will be open for business within a matter of weeks.

“We’ve actually put in a special offer. If they show us their boarding pass, we’ll put a bottle of bubbles in their room.”

Garrett said they had received several bookings for May, June, and July.

“It’s quite good for us to have that certainty, because with domestic bookings, they tended to be really last minute.”

No-one in the industry was rushing out to buy a new car yet though, he said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. We’re really hopeful it will deliver for us ... [but] the other thing in the back of all our minds is what if all of a sudden the tap gets turned off again, and we have another lockdown.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Mrs Higgins cookie shop owner Penny Smart says a WorkSafe staffer stopped by this week to check the store was Covid-prepared.

Several Christchurch hospitality businesses said they had been visited by WorkSafe to make sure they were taking cleaning and contact tracing precautions before the bubble opened.

Penny Smart, who owns Mrs Higgins cookie shop on New Regent St, said she had a visit this week.

“They checked the café for QR codes, asked to see our plans for if we were going back to level 2, made sure we had hand sanitiser. Things like that.

“I’ve never seen WorkSafe in here in eight years, so I was a little surprised.”

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the agency had been engaging with businesses since March 2021 to “ensure compliance with the requirements around displaying QR Codes”. The work was not related to the upcoming travel bubble.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Donut Dispensary co-owner Joanna Perrim says she fears opening the trans-Tasman bubble now is a “risky move”.

Smart said she was a little concerned about the risk of another outbreak.

“But at some point, the borders have to open to someone.”

Donut Dispensary co-owner Joanna Perrim said her business could use the tourism, but she feared it was a risky move.

“I’m concerned about slipping back down the levels ... I’m not sure if this will be beneficial in the long run.”

Staff at the Riverside Market-based store would be taking extra precautions just in case, she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Black & White Coffee Cartel Lichfield St owner Michael Wang says he’s “a little bit nervous” about the trans-Tasman bubble.

Michael Wang, who owns Black & White Coffee’s Lichfield St branch, said he was also a little concerned about Covid-19 because “things in New Zealand are very good”.

“I don’t know much about Covid-19 in Australia, but next weekend is the Anzac Day public holiday, so it might be better for customers.

“I’m just a little bit nervous, but I think this is a good thing.”