Covid-19: Fake Pfizer vaccines sold, given to around 80 people in Mexico

About 80 people at a clinic in Mexico reportedly received fake Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccines, which cost recipients US$1000 (NZ$1387.23) a dose, were seized in the state of Nuevo Leon and tested to confirm they were fraudulent versions of the vaccine.

Pfizer confirmed to the Wall Street Journal fake vaccines had also been discovered in Poland.

“We are cognisant that in this type of environment – fuelled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the Internet – there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for Covid-19,” Pfizer said in a statement sent to Business Insider.

The counterfeit doses found in Mexico were stored in chilly bins, not the ultra-cold vaccine freezers required for Pfizer vaccine storage. They also had fraudulent labels with lot numbers differing to those that were sent to the region and incorrect expiration dates.

The 80 people who received the doses don’t appear to have been physically harmed, however, Mexico’s medicines regulation agency told AP the fake doses present a “risk to health”.

Doses were also found in Poland and seized at a man’s apartment. They hadn’t been administered, and are believed to contain anti-wrinkle treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Pfizer confirmed no legitimate vaccine is sold online, and it is working with governments, law enforcement agencies, and healthcare providers around the world to “combat this illegal trade”.

Esteban Felix/AP Fake Pfizer doses have been seized in Mexico and Poland, the company behind the vaccine confirms.

This isn’t the first time counterfeit vaccines have been identified. In March, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) broke up a criminal network who were smuggling vials of fake vaccines around the world. Around 2400 doses of saline solution were seized from a warehouse near Johannesburg, South Africa. Three-thousand vials were also discovered and seized in China.

At the time, Interpol secretary general Jürgen Stock said this was only the “tip of the iceberg when it comes to Covid-19 vaccine-related crime”.

Fake vaccines circulated for sale on the dark web in May last year, before any vaccines had been released and approved for use.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in many countries including the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

It has been increasingly difficult for countries to get their hands on sufficient supply of the vaccine, however, since the European Union introduced restrictions on vaccine exports.