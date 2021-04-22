Covid-19: Australian authorities probing Qantas crew's link to Auckland case

As soon as Chris Hipkins was alerted to the Auckland airport cleaner case, he sent a message to his Australian counterpart.

Australian health authorities are investigating the possibility some Qantas aircrew may have had contact with an Auckland International Airport cleaner who tested positive for Covid-19.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Thursday it is assessing each crew member’s risk after the cleaner was diagnosed on Tuesday.

The announcement of that case came just a day after a trans-Tasman bubble opened between New Zealand and Australia.

Some crew will be asked to test and quarantine for 14 days, while others will be asked to test and isolate until they get a negative result, the statement said.

The health department is also contacting 520 passengers that arrived in Victoria from Auckland between April 17-20.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there were signs the Auckland case had been caught early.

The fully-vaccinated cleaner was found to have worked three shifts while infectious, and 31 close contacts have so far been identified by the Ministry of Health.

Of those, 22 were colleagues, and, as of Thursday evening, 14 have returned negative tests.

And there are hopeful signs the case was caught early, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins​ told The AM Show on Wednesday.

He said the genome sequencing had returned overnight, and it showed a link to a passenger who arrived in the country on April 10.

Hipkins said that timing worked in terms of the cycle of infection.

“It would suggest that there are not potentially other intermediaries out there as well, so that’s helpful for us.”

There were three locations of interest linked to the case: Westfield St Luke’s Mall foodcourt, Bunnings New Lynn, and Movenpick Dominion Road, all on Saturday, April 17.

Victoria is already slightly on edge, with Covid-19 found in the wastewater of 31 Melbourne suburbs on Tuesday, and two more suburbs on Thursday.

The department of health revealed coronavirus fragments were found in the wastewater of suburbs in the north and east of the city, despite no locally acquired cases being reported in almost two months.

Viral fragments were found in samples taken from sewer catchments in Moonee Ponds, Ringwood, Daylesford and Benalla.

“Given the prolonged period of no community transmission in Victoria and absence of local cases in these areas, these are most likely due to a person or people who are not infectious but are shedding the virus,” the department said in a statement.