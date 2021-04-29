Pfizer's temperature change helps primary care in rollout but questions remain

Medsafe and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer have approved the use of regular freezer temperatures to store doses for up to two weeks, making New Zealand's vaccine rollout easier.

General practices and pharmacies can more easily be involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout now Pfizer's vaccine can be stored in a domestic freezer but 10 per cent of practices may opt out, a Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners survey has found.

Previously, the vaccine needed to be kept at sub-zero temperatures of between minus 90 degrees Celsius and -60C, which posed challenges in transporting and handling the vaccine.

But this month the Government announced the vaccine could be stored at -20C for up to two weeks.

“The thinking is that this opens up distribution channels,” Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said. “But it is not 100 per cent clear how that will operationalise work in practice.”

General practices are expected to play a key role in the rollout, alongside pharmacies, but Betty said 10 per cent may opt out, while 30 per cent were unsure. General practices would also be administering influenza and MMR vaccines , as well as dealing with their regular workloads.

Bryan Betty says.

“We did a member survey of GPs a few weeks ago. About 60 per cent of GPs definitely wanted to be involved, 30 per cent were unsure and less than 10 per cent were saying ‘no, we can’t’,” he said.

“The handbrake has come off [with the temperature announcement] but the next six to eight weeks are going to be very critical with how systems start to operate. We need to have as many access points as possible.”

There are 5,500 general practitioners in New Zealand.

The vaccination programme began in February with managed isolation and quarantine workers, and the people they live with.

Esteban Felix/AP Everyone in New Zealand will be offered the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the year. (File photo)

About 480,000 high-risk frontline workers and people living in high-risk places are now being immunised.

The programme will be ramped up next month to vaccinate the 1.7 million people at risk from getting very sick if they contract Covid-19. The rest of the population will be offered the jab from July.

Special ultra-cold freezers were imported this year to store the vaccine, with more expected to arrive in June.

People could also be inoculated at large venues like stadiums or at work or school.