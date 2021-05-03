Covid-19: MIQ workers on the reality of frontline work — 'I never moved out of level 4'

While the rest of the country enjoys life carefree at alert level one, managed isolation worker Zoe Daugulis is never able to shake Covid-19 from the back of her mind.

“When I go out [...] I always think I'm essentially at level four.

“I have to be very careful because I don't want to put others at risk.”

The hotel co-ordinator at Auckland’s Grand Mercure makes sure if she has something on at the weekend, she gets her Covid test back first. No result, no party.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Zoe Daugulis says she takes the precautions of the job home with her.

“You do tend to miss stuff, like if you have a family gathering or something like that.

“It's just you always have in your mind, you don't want to put people at risk.”

Daugulis’ job involves contact with guests over the phone and delivering meals, as well as working with HR and the hotel manager – all while wearing PPE, staying socially distanced and “constantly” sanitising her hands.

She doesn’t lose those habits when she leaves the MIQ facility.

“Essentially, I haven't ever moved out of level four.”

It can be tough when a border worker tests positive because the public can jump to portraying MIQ staff as the “bad guy”, she said.

David White/Stuff Defence Force staff at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, a managed isolation facility.

With Covid looming so large over her life, Daugulis said it’s upsetting to see people not taking Covid precautions seriously.

Calling guests every day is one of Daugulis’ favourite parts of the job. All humans need interaction, she said, and her aim is to make their stay in isolation a bit brighter.

It can be especially tough for people coming back to see ill or dying relatives, she said.

Chef Nancye Pirini-Tuisaula (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) agrees the focus of her job is about making guests feel special.

She’s the executive chef at Auckland Airport’s Novotel.

Preparing daily meals for 270 room-bound people is pretty different to pre-Covid days when à la carte was king and they had no idea whether they’d sell 10 steaks or 200 in a day.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Nancye Pirini-Tuisaula says the kitchen tries to cater for people in MIQ like they would any other hotel guests.

Now, everything is planned and portioned on a mammoth spreadsheet.

Vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto, gluten-free, dairy-free – “You name it we’ve had it.”

Recently they’ve been putting together packs so Muslim guests observing Ramadan can break their fast with traditional foods including dates and fruits.

The combination of dietary requirements can get tricky. Pirini-Tuisaula laughs when she recalls putting together a Christmas high tea and wondering if she’d bitten off more than she could chew – but she said challenges like that keep her creative.

They try to cater for as many special occasions as they can: Diwali, Mother’s Day, Anzac Day.

“If we find out it’s an anniversary or birthday we try to wow them. We put a little cake together, write a message on the plate with chocolate.

“So many people are going through anxiety and struggling with being in the rooms, so we’re just trying to make it an enjoyable experience.”

Like Daugulis, Pirini-Tuisaula takes the precautions of working in an MIQ facility home with her.

During the August outbreak, she and her husband had to move out of their home because their parents were living there and her dad was high-risk and in hospital.

Her eldest daughter stayed with them, so she didn’t see her parents or child for more than three weeks.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff MIQ staff try to make occasions like Christmas and birthdays feel special for guests.

But she said it’s interesting when people automatically take a step back when she tells them she works in an MIQ facility.

“Everyone’s scared of us in society, but we’re just as scared of you people.

“It’s like, excuse me, I’m the one getting tested every week!”