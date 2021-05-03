Covid-19: Priority Northland residents can't book vaccine as more people offered jabs

New Zealand's slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has allowed health officials to observe various aspects of other nations' programmes (first published April 15).

A plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines to everyone over 50 in Northland has been called “a shambles” and “totally chaotic”, as those who should have been high priority cannot get a booking to have their dose.

Last week, Northland District Health Board decided to buck Ministry of Health recommendations and open up its vaccine clinics to anyone over 50.

The health board has been the worst performer in the vaccine roll-out, and chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain​ said the broader criteria was the best way to reach vulnerable Māori and rural communities.

“We cannot let Northland lag the rest of New Zealand in yet another health statistic,” he said at the time.

But while many over-50s have been happy to get their vaccine, there is growing frustration from those unable to book an appointment, including over-75s, who are a priority for jabs across New Zealand from this week.

One 77-year-old living near Kerikeri said the situation is a shambles, and he has been living “a monk's life” in virtual lockdown until he can get his vaccine.

The man asked not to be named out of fear he could be blacklisted.

He said he sent three emails to the health board’s booking email address, but has had nothing but an automatic response.

The resident thought opening the vaccine clinics up to all over-50s is a “great idea”, as Northlanders living communally are high risk.

However, it should have been resourced properly.

“I think they have let the Northland community down by promising over-50s and then not delivering.”

Another Far North resident, Stuart Manga, said he and his wife made five phone calls to the health board’s 0800 number, but each was disconnected.

“This is way beyond a sick joke ... not a word muttered from [Northland District Health Board] staff, just rudely and prematurely hanging up on me.”

Chamberlain apologised to those who have not been able to get through to the 0800 number or have not yet received an email response, saying their patience is appreciated.

“At particularly busy periods our phone has become overloaded and ‘dropped out’, resulting in unanswered calls ending suddenly.

“Likewise, our team is responding to around 2000 appointment requests received by email.”

Chamberlain did not regret opening the vaccinations up to over-50s, despite 40 per cent of Northland’s population – about 73,000 people – falling into this category.

“The response from Northlanders wanting to be vaccinated is very encouraging,” he said.

“We believe that offering the Covid-19 vaccination to Northlanders 50 years and over has been the right thing to do.”

The health board will make contact with everyone who has emailed, although it may take several days, Chamberlain said.

People are also encouraged to keep trying the DHB’s 0800 number, 0800 237 829.

“We have bolstered our booking team with several additional staff to help respond to appointment requests, so people should expect to hear from us shortly,” he said.

“Please note that there is no rush to book – there is enough vaccine stock for all Northlanders who wish to be vaccinated, and we will be running clinics through to December this year.”

Vaccines will also be delivered through Māori health providers, general practices and pharmacies.

That programme will be starting in the coming months, Chamberlain said.

Over-65s are also encouraged to consider having their free ‘flu vaccination before receiving a Covid-19 vaccination, as people have to wait two weeks between receiving the different jabs.