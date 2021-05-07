Covid-19: What exactly is exponential decay? And how does it happen?

It’s called exponential decay, and it’s the opposite of what many countries experienced in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand has already seen this kind of decline, and the United States is currently experiencing it.

In country’s where Covid-19 is widespread, it is possible with public health measures, restrictions, and widespread vaccination campaigns.

Stuff spoke with Zoe McLaren​, an associate professor from the University of Maryland’s school of public policy, who studies health and economic policy to combat infectious disease epidemics, to understand this concept.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Life is very much normal in New Zealand. Much of the world is on fire

* Cook Islands travel bubble: Here's what flights will cost

* Covid-19: How the vaccine roll-out works for elderly and vulnerable in group three

* Covid the party pooper as Germany cancels Oktoberfest for the second year



What is exponential decay?

Exponential decay is the period where case numbers begin to drastically fall from their peak.

In New Zealand, that happened back in April 2020 when the country was in alert level 4 lockdown. Infections peaked at 929 on April 6, then, just four weeks later, dropped by roughly 25 cases a day to 151.

We also saw exponential decay with the Auckland August cluster thanks to the regional alert level 3 lockdown.

Every Covid-19 case has the potential to create other cases, which subsequently create even more cases. This is exponential growth. This also works the other way around, if Covid-19’s spread is stalled.

McLaren used the following example: 1000 new cases a day could drop by half every day, resulting in just 500 new cases on day two, 250 new cases on day three, and so on.

Steven Senne/AP The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the United States put the country’s infections into exponential decay.

She explained that the shift in behaviour that produces, for example, a 1 per cent decrease in cases, causes a big drop when case numbers are high, but a small drop when case numbers are low.

We saw this in Aotearoa in early 2020, when a single active case lingered.

If you want to look at it another way, consider the reproductive rate (R0) of the virus. This estimates how many people, on average, an individual will infect with the virus.

In a country experiencing exponential decay, the R0 will drop below zero.

This can help indicate how long the journey to zero might take.

The Re is another number to watch, this details the transmission rate once a virus is embedded in a community and when public health measures are put in place.

The Re is usually lower than the R0, and is typically reported as the R number.

Let's use Israel as an example.

The Re has dropped to about 0.7 – meaning every one person is infecting less than one other. On Thursday, Israel’s Ministry of Health confirmed there were 1179 active infections in hospitals, hotels, and in the community.

If we multiply that by the Re, active infections could drop to 813.5 in the next cycle, then 561.3, and 387.3. Although infections are dropping, the journey to zero will take time.

Decay in the USA

Infections in the US ballooned towards the end of last year, but the situation is now improving.

In just nine weeks, from October 5 to December 14, exponential growth resulted in infections increasing 408 per cent. Infections wobbled shortly after that to peak at 1.7m active cases the week of January 4. Then exponential decay set in, and six weeks later, cases decreased, on average, by 216,217 a week.

Looking at it another way: in early January, there were about 300,000 cases new Covid-19 cases daily. Now that number is closer to 50,000.

This decline was thanks, in large part, to the country’s mass vaccination campaign which began on December 14. As McLaren explained, every vaccination helps slow the spread and reduce case numbers.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of the population – 44.8 per cent – have now been vaccinated with at least one dose, and around 31.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Infections are continuing to fall alongside these efforts.

It's not over yet

Although elimination and containment strategies are proving effective for some countries, the global picture is quite dire.

Infections have reached an all-time high.

After a six-week decay at the beginning of the year, infections have once again exploded, resulting in consistent growth for nine weeks.

Fatalities have also continued to climb.

The peak, however, may have passed – active cases dropped from 5,733,701 to 5,705,981 at the end of April – but more data and time is needed to be sure.

Slow vaccination campaigns in places like India foster an environment where the virus thrives.

“What we're seeing in India is what happens when the country tries to ‘get back to normal’ when vaccination rates aren't nearly high enough to prevent cases from skyrocketing.”

Understanding the concept of exponential decay will give researchers an idea of what is likely to happen at the end of the pandemic, but the actual timing of the downturn depends on the transmission rate.