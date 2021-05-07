Covid-19: Pets, owners finally reunited after border closures cause long separation

More than 40 pets have been reunited with their owners after Covid-19 saw the borders close.

Dozens of pets have finally been reunited with their owners after up to a year apart due to Covid-19 and border closures.

The happy reunion took place at a Ministry for Primary Industries-approved quarantine facility in Brookby, south Auckland on Friday.

The 42 cats and dogs made the flight from Vancouver to Auckland and had completed 10 days of quarantine.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Danielle Anderson and her partner Karl were reunited with their husky Reed on Friday.

Some pets belong to families who left Canada during the pandemic and weren’t able to bring their fluffy companions with them.

Jennifer Ellis said she had had sleepless nights leading up to her reunion with her dog, Sage.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jennifer Ellis and Geoffrey Niijhius with their dog Sage.

Ellis and her partner Geoffrey Niijhuis moved back to Auckland in December 2019.

However, sorting out Sage’s transport took three months and the dog’s original New Zealand flight in early April was cancelled, along with a number of others.

Ellis said she is thrilled to finally be able to reunite with Sage.

“It’s a bit surreal,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Owner Danielle Anderson said Reed will miss the squirrels in Canada.

Sage had gained weight and Ellis said she is satisfied her dog was looked after well in quarantine.

Danielle Anderson said it had taken 17 months and up to $10,000 to arrange for her husky Reed to come home – but it was “worth it”.

She and her partner Karl had been separated from their dog for seven months.

“His reaction is better than I expected,” she said, adding she expected him to be aloof and not recognise them straight away after the long separation.

They adopted Reed when they were travelling in Southern California, and took him to Canada to live with them.

The couple said they had been saving up for the cost of bringing him to New Zealand since the adoption.

Anderson said she reckons Reed will like New Zealand, other than missing the squirrels in Canada.

They have taken annual leave in the coming week to spend more time with Reed as he settles in.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Azul, a rescue dog, has travelled from Mexico to Canada, and now to New Zealand.

Mark Webster said collecting Azul, his daughter Alix’s dog, was exciting, but an emotional reminder of his daughter who is still stuck in Toronto.

Webster’s daughter is completing a PhD and she and her partner had decided they wanted Azul to be safely back in New Zealand before they return.

“We’re very keen to get the dog, because it’s one more solid step towards getting them home,” Webster said.

Alix is due to return in June. She has been living under near-lockdown conditions for more than a year.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Garima Goshi has been reunited with her puppy Groot, who she said loves chewing shoes and playing with toilet paper.

“It’s been a trying time,” Webster said.

Webster said it’s great that the puppy can now have more space to play around in, compared to living in an apartment in Toronto.

Pets are allowed into New Zealand while the borders are closed, provided they meet Ministry for Primary Industries requirements.

However, the reduction in international travel has meant cargo capacity is at a premium and it is hard to secure passage for cats and dogs.

Those in the industry have predicted the difficulties will remain until normal travel and immigration resumes.