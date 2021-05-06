New Zealand to support effort to waive Covid-19 vaccine patents, after United States backs WTO bid

New Zealand will support an effort to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, as the United States throws its support behind the move.

The US on Thursday announced it would back the action at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a major win for the initiative started by South Africa and India – which is currently facing the world’s worst outbreak.

Removing the intellectual property (IP) protections would allow third-party manufacturers to produce vaccines, possibly opening up more supply.

As of April, the effort had been co-sponsored by 60 WTO member countries including Fiji, which has been grappling with a second wave of Covid-19 this week. The countries involved have been working on a revised proposal, which WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday said could help find “a pragmatic way forward”.

Sarah Silbiger/AP US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says the United States will back an effort to waive IP rights of Covid-19 vaccines.

READ MORE:

* Trade Minister Damien O'Connor warns parliamentary debate on Xinjiang 'genocide' would damage trade

* Covid-19: US to end AstraZeneca hoarding by sharing vaccines with world

* Government announces an end to livestock sea export industry



New Zealand trade officials have previously expressed reluctance about the effort. However, on Thursday, Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said that the country had been involved in the discussions at the WTO and was supportive.

“We welcome the US announcement and look forward to taking this forward with urgency,” O’Connor said in a statement.

“No-one is safe from the virus until everyone is safe from it, so it is in all our interest to remove any blocks to access and distribution of the vaccine.

“New Zealand supports the waiver of IP protections on vaccines as an important part of our collective efforts to address the human catastrophe of the pandemic.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade Minister Damien O’Connor says New Zealand will support an effort to waive vaccine patents.

He said it was also crucial the WTO solved issues with vaccine supply.

“This includes our collective and urgent need to address tariff barriers, regulatory restrictions, export restrictions ... We also need to do all we can to increase the manufacture, distribution and availability of vaccines.”

O’Connor’s support of the effort appeared to be a shift in the Government’s position. When previously asked why New Zealand would not support the effort, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cited the Government’s support of the global COVAX facility, which distributes vaccines to developing countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary of trade Vangelis Vitalis​, speaking to a parliamentary committee in March, said the waiver request from South Africa and India was “very wide” and not just about vaccines.

“We are sympathetic to that ... but working together with others to drive a consensus amongst 154 of us, that is what matters.”

Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman​ said it appeared MFAT was not previously actively supporting the effort.

“New Zealand's been really, really late coming to the table, and we've seen the devastation that's been caused in India, potentially as a result of this.

“I'd like to see what formally we are supporting. The US support mentions that it's going to be a long time coming, and so I'd like to see us add some urgency to this conversation and also to include the materials around the vaccine as well.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said New Zealand was late to support the effort to waive Covid-19 vaccine patents.

US trade representative Katherine Tai said, in a statement issued on Thursday, the “extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures” and the US would participate in the negotiations at the WTO.

“Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved,” Tai said.

Tai’s statement immediately drew the ire of the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America president Stephen Ubl said the wavier of IP protects would weaken supply chains and “foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines".

“This decision does nothing to address the real challenges to getting more shots in arms, including last-mile distribution and limited availability of raw materials. These are the real challenges we face that this empty promise ignores,” he said in a statement.