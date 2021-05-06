Covid-19 vaccine: How New Zealand's worst-performing area hopes to catch up

New Zealand’s worst area for Covid-19 vaccine delivery has increased weekly jabs ten-fold to help meet its target.

The Northland District Health Board is the worst-performing health board for the number of coronavirus jabs administered, against its planned numbers.

New figures released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday show Northland has delivered just 70 per cent of its planned vaccine numbers - well behind all other health boards.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Covid-19 vaccine delivery is continuing around the country, such as in Canterbury, where Arowhenua Whanau Services practice nurse Jo Fortune gives her kaiwhakahaere (manager) Maria Parish, (Ngāi Tahu) a vaccine.

The figure is an improvement on last week’s 62 per cent and a big jump from April 23, when just 37 per cent of its target was reached.

Last week, Northland District Health Board decided to offer the vaccine to anyone over 50, bucking Ministry of Health advice for some of these people to wait until July.

Since increasing the eligibility, it has been overwhelmed by people wanting to book a vaccine appointment, with high-priority elderly among those unable to get through to make a booking.

Busloads of Aucklanders, and a couple from the South Island, trying to take advantage of the widened eligibility had to be turned away over the weekend.

Chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain​ sees the interest in the vaccine as a positive, despite the frustrations some have experienced.

“The response from our community wanting to book for a Covid-19 vaccination is extremely heartening. Demand has most certainly been greater than we expected,” he said.

Supplied Northland District Health Board chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain says the area is performing well with its Covid-19 vaccine delivery and always planned to steadily increase numbers. (File photo)

A backlog of emails should be cleared by the end of Thursday and, from 8am on Friday, the health board’s 0800 line for bookings (0800 237 829) will be manned by the Healthline call centre.

Chamberlain said the health board is performing well in its delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, and it always expected to steadily increase delivery numbers.

It has vaccinated 6.3 per cent of the population and increase vaccine numbers ten-fold, he said.

“Over the past six weeks, the number of vaccines we’ve administered have increased from 300 doses a week to nearly 4000 a week – that’s an increase of more than 1000 per cent.

“Northland has embarked on an ambitious vaccination programme, and we’re working hard to achieve our targets,” he said.

“If we continue at the current rate, we will meet or exceed our plan by the end of June.”

Chamberlain said up to midnight on Wednesday, 11,840 doses of the vaccine were delivered in Northland, including 2200 second-doses.

The health board is working with Māori health providers, general practices and pharmacies to help them establish the infrastructure for administering the vaccines, starting with Māori health providers in the coming weeks.

“They have strong trusting relationships with their whānau and iwi – they deliver healthcare services to whānau every day,” Chamberlain said.

Kaikohe provider Te Hau Ora Ō Ngāpuhi held its first clinic last week, offering the vaccine to all ages in the area, and was also overwhelmed with interest, including turning away out-of-towners.

The health board is also looking into arranging stand-alone clinics for everyone over-65, people who are immunocompromised and or who are receiving cancer treatment, and those with other health conditions.

Chamberlain said he is looking forward to the roll-out of a national booking system, due this month, as this will standardise how people can book their appointments.