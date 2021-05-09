Covid-19: Two new cases in managed isolation, none in community

Emotional scenes at Auckland Airport as first trans-Tasman bubble flight arrives.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and none in the community.

The update comes shortly before the pause on quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and New South Wales is due to be lifted on Sunday night.

If no further community cases are found in the Australian state, flights will resume when lockdown restrictions end at midnight.

Quarantine-free travel was halted after two positive community cases were found in Sydney.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff There are 2,810,683 registered users of the Covid Tracer App.

On Saturday, a New Zealander identified as a contact of a community case of Covid-19 in Sydney returned a negative result.

So far, 5568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since Friday last week have been contacted by health authorities and provided with advice.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate and call Healthline for advice on getting tested.

Sunday’s two cases arrived from the Philippines via Singapore and Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates.

Both were detected after routine testing on day zero of their stay.

A private jet arrived in Auckland on Saturday night carrying a group of Kiwi cricketers and coaches who fled Covid-ravaged India.

The cricketers left India after the Indian Premier League was suspended and went into managed isolation upon arrival in New Zealand.

Saturday also saw three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and three historical cases.