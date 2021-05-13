Covid-19: Cook Islands vaccine roll-out starting next week, Niue in June, with doses from NZ

A new series from Stuff, in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, counters falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccines from New Zealand will be rolled out in the Cook Islands from next week and as early as June for Niue, the Government has confirmed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Health and Foreign Affairs Minister Aupito Sio announced the roll-out will begin in the Cook Islands from May 19, followed by Niue and Tokelau.

“This continues our ongoing commitment to support our Pacific neighbours through the increased challenges the Covid-19 pandemic is placing upon our region,” Mahuta said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito Sio got vaccinated in South Auckland earlier this year.

“New Zealand is working with the Realm countries to ensure that everything is in place for the countries to receive and administer safe and effective vaccines at the earliest possible time,” Sio added.

The Cook Island’s roll-out is expected to take between six and eight weeks.

In a statement, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown extended his “heartfelt gratitude” to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Government, and the people of New Zealand for the provision of the Pfizer vaccine.

“With the support of the New Zealand government, we have managed to provide the Cook Islands with sufficient Pfizer vaccine to provide full coverage for all our eligible population,” he said.

All residents in the Cook Islands over the age of 16 are eligible: “No one will miss out,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown extended his “heartfelt gratitude” to New Zealand for the provision of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (file photo)

It is planned that all eligible Rarotonga residents will have received their first dose of vaccine by June 1.

Vaccination will then commence on Aitutaki from June 2, followed by the rest of Pa Enua from June 28.

The vaccine roll-out will start with frontline health staff and border workers, then hotel staff, before rolling out to the public “shortly after”.

“We will be leading the way by asking our MPs and House of Ariki to be vaccinated as an example to our people,” he said.

Brown said though vaccination is not mandatory, “I urge all of our people, all of our residents, to be vaccinated”.

Rarotonga airport Cook Islands’ tourism boss says the vaccine roll-out will add “another layer of comfort” for locals and visitors, as the bubble opens.

“It is free. It is safe. It will save lives. It could save your life and the lives of your loved ones.”

Premier of Niue, Dalton Tagelagi, said the country would roll out the Pfizer vaccine from the first week of June.

“We are very proud that have our health system, and infrastructure is efficiently prepared and organised using the Niue’s National Vaccine Deployment Plan to manage the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine to Niue’s people and ensuring we remain one of the few places in the world that is entirely free of Covid-19,” Tagelagi said.

Niue is eager to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible population within a month.

“We will also commence a public awareness campaign this week to educate the public on the vaccination programme.”

Cook Islands Tourism Corporation for Australasia general manager, Graeme West, said Covid-19 vaccinations would be one of the best things to happen there in 14 months.

West said rolling out the vaccine at the same time as the borders open was the “icing on the cake”, and represents a significant change of fortune for the nation.

The vaccine will add “another layer of comfort” for both locals and visitors, he said.

“It will allow Cook Islanders to fully embrace the reality of welcoming visitors. And it will assure visitors that their health and safety is being taken very seriously.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced further support for the Pacific nations pandemic response on Thursday.

Over the coming year, New Zealand will provide enough doses for at least 1.2 million people in the Pacific. This won’t impact New Zealand’s planned domestic roll-out, which includes 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough for 5 million people.

Mahuta explained this close working relationship with New Zealand’s Pacific neighbours will create a further line of defence against the pandemic for the entire region.

Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu have already started vaccinations with doses from the global Covax facility. The New Zealand Government will provide doses from its own portfolio to fully cover the populations.

Fiji has also accepted 250,000 AstraZeneca doses donated from New Zealand, provided the vaccine receives approval from Medsafe.

Ted S. Warren/AP New Zealand wil provide enough doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for at least 1.2 million people in the Pacific, starting with the Cook Islands from next week.

The Government is also giving $4 million to help fund Papua New Guinea’s vaccine roll-out, medical equipment for a Covid-19 field hospital in Port Moresby, and logistical air support to get health staff, personal protective equipment (PPE), and vaccines to remote parts of the country.

An additional $120m in Official Development Assistance has also been reprioritised to support Pacific economies this year.

“The economic disruption affecting many countries in the Pacific, particularly those that have tourism-focused economies, is unprecedented. This funding will be used by our Pacific neighbours to help households get through this crisis, and support businesses to manage the uncertainty of closed borders,” Mahuta said.