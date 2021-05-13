Covid-19: Tougher public health 'baseline' will be needed before borders reopen, Ashley Bloomfield says

Waiheke Island's medical centre has become the first general practice in the Auckland region to begin vaccinating its patients against Covid-19.

New Zealanders will likely have to get used to more public health measures to limit the risk of Covid-19 spreading as overseas travel cautiously returns, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

During a Covid vaccine rollout update on Thursday, Bloomfield said a higher baseline level of behaviours to protect public health would be needed as part of moves to open up to a wider group of low risk countries, let alone opening beyond that.

He didn’t give details of what that might mean, but mentioned masks a few times and suggested an alert level 2.5 might be needed as a “baseline”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff As it opens up to other countries, New Zealand will need to lift its baseline level of behaviours that protect public health, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told a briefing on Thursday.

At alert level 2, life in New Zealand was “pretty much back to normal”, apart from the requirement to wear a mask on public transport, Bloomfield said.

“It may well be that we need to be more at like a 2.5 level as our baseline, alongside vaccination, as part of the protections we need in place routinely to be able to open the border, and we’re putting some thinking into that,” Bloomfield said.

At alert level 2 people are supposed to stay at least two metres away from others in public and in shops, and at least 1m away in most other places, including at work, gyms and restaurants. No more than 100 people are allowed at social gatherings.

STUFF A new series from Stuff, in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, counters falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“There’s no doubt that having as much of the population vaccinated as possible is key to us being able to open the border.”

But looking out 3 to 5 years, after Covid-19 had moved to being a more endemic disease, it would routinely be in countries around the world, he said.

That meant New Zealand would need good public health systems in place for identification, contact tracing and follow up.

College of GPs president Dr Samantha Murton, who took part in the briefing, said a strategy was needed for the “occasional (Covid case) that could cause havoc”.

“If we’re all vaccinated and Covid still comes in occasionally we need to be picking it up and making sure we are alert all the time, so that it doesn’t spread around the community, it doesn’t jeopardise our health system in some way, or we’ve got people who’ve got Covid who are ending up in hospital without knowing about it,” Murton said.

Asked about the future of New Zealand’s Covid elimination strategy, Bloomfield said: “I think there’s still work to do and thinking to be done” on that issue. New Zealand was working with Australia, which was thinking about the same issues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Samantha Murton.

Responding to a similar question at another point in the briefing, he said: “Covid’s always an evolving situation and there’s a lot that we can’t anticipate.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine has so far been provided to specific groups, but is due to be made available to the rest of the general population aged 16 and over from the start of July.

At that point, it was planned to start scaling up the number of vaccines being delivered from 12,000 to 16,000 a day now, to 50,000 to 70,000 a day, Bloomfield said.

The aim was to have about 800 venues where Covid vaccines could be available from July. Those venues would be a mix of existing community hubs, some large scale events, work place-based vaccination, mobile teams, and general practices and pharmacies.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Peter Wells receives his first Covid-19 vaccination from Arowhenua Whanau Services practice nurse Siobhan Clancy.

About 30 to 40 per cent of general practices were expected to be involved from the start of the scale-up, with that number increasing through the year. Perhaps a quarter of pharmacies would also be involved.

The aspiration was that every eligible New Zealander, including 12 to 15-year-olds, had the opportunity to be vaccinated in 2021, and enough vaccine was due to arrive this year to do that, Bloomfield said.

By the end of June, stocks of the vaccine being stored by the Ministry of Health in freezers would be “pretty low”, as now the number of vaccines being delivered was greater than the amount of new stock arriving. Larger volumes of vaccine were expected to start arriving in July.

“We’ve got confidence in our supply through to June, and so we’re phasing the programme to meet the supply,” Bloomfield said.

“We’re in discussion with Pfizer around getting certainty around the delivery from July onwards. We’re confident they will meet what they say they will, but it’s just then making sure we can get those first drops in the first couple of weeks of July.”

So far there had not been any supply disruptions with the Pfizer vaccine, but there were contingency plans for alternative vaccines if needed.

The alternative vaccine furthest down the track to approval in New Zealand was the Janssen jab, Bloomfield said. That vaccine was developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Planning had been done in case there was an outbreak of Covid while the vaccine rollout was under way. Even if part, or all, of New Zealand was in alert level 3 vaccinations could continue, Bloomfield said.

“If we had an isolated outbreak in a community we might use the vaccine to do a sort of a blitz of vaccination in that community to help protect people. And then we would probably bring in people from other parts of the country to help support that initiative.”

He expected an outbreak would have some impact on the vaccination programme, but the intention was to keep vaccinating through any community outbreak.

About 120,000 people have now been fully vaccinated for coronavirus in New Zealand, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at Wednesday's weekly Covid briefing.

The Government hit 107 per cent of its vaccine target to Sunday night, Hipkins said, and as of Tuesday night had administered close to 389,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.