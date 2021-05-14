Covid-19: Expect long queues when group 4 vaccine rollout begins – provider

A pharmacist and a GP have opened a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in an old shoe shop at Christchurch's Barrington mall.

The early stage of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout to the general population is likely to be the most challenging, according to the head of the country’s largest private health provider.

Steffan Crausaz, the chief executive of Tāmaki Health, said coping with demand for jabs for group 4 – which includes millions of New Zealanders who are not deemed of being at high risk for the virus – will be testing.

“That demand is going to be really substantial and overwhelming for the system,” Crausaz told the Auckland’s Future, Now conference on Friday.

“We have seen some of that in the last few days with vaccination centres with long queues and we can expect to see that continue.”

Crausaz said the next biggest challenge will be dealing with those who are opposed, or less keen to be vaccinated.

Denise Piper/Stuff Mel Rameka gets his first Covid-19 vaccine from registered nurse Angelina Goodhew, at Te Hau Ora Ō Ngāpuhi's clinic in Kaikohe, Northland.

He said another challenge will be when the administering of vaccines expands to include general practices and pharmacies.

“The scale [of that] is enormous, five times bigger than the annual flu campaign,” he said.

He called for more clarity about how that step will occur so providers can better plan for it.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Steffan Crausaz, the chief executive of Tāmaki Health, at the Auckland’s Future, Now conference on Friday.

He described the recent announcement that GPs will be used as “a bit of a surprise, but a welcome one”.

Crausaz, the former chief executive of the government’s drug-buying agency Pharmac, said he has confidence in a reliable supply of the vaccine from maker Pfizer.

“Pfizer is a very reliable and good supplier, and the supply chains generally work well,” he said.

“I suspect it is not going to be vaccination delivery that is going to be the key bottleneck, but the workforce and the ability to deliver the demand, at least initially.”

Fiona Michel, the director of the programme to build a workforce of 6000 to 6500 vaccinators, said she believes the timing of the roll-out during this year is achievable.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Helen Petousis-Harris at the Auckland’s Future, Now conference.

“Our view is we are on track, but we are going to use the whole time to get there,” Michel told the conference.

Asked what the target level of vaccination should be, Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland, said the number is not the most critical part of the roll-out.

“One thing’s for sure, don’t aim for 70 per cent, but aim for 95 per cent because you may not get there,” she said.

Petousis-Harris said more important is to ensure that coverage is equitable across the whole population.

“We can’t have pockets of suspectible [unvaccinated] people sitting around, that’s going to lead to problems.”

“You are probably better off having a lower rate [of vaccination] spread equitably across the population, than a higher rate with pockets.”