Covid-19: Kiwi mum and young son stuck in India test positive for coronavirus

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces only New Zealand citizens will now be able to fly in from India, Pakistan, PNG and Brazil.

A New Zealand citizen and her young son who got stuck in India after they couldn’t get a flight home have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bhanu Suman travelled to India from Christchurch in February to see her dad, who was critically ill due to complications with diabetes.

She travelled with her seven-year-old son Saatwik, while her husband and their other son, 11-year-old Ruthvik, who has an auto-immune disorder stayed in New Zealand.

BHANU SUMAN/Supplied Suman pictured with her family shortly before she headed to India to care for her sick father.

Suman has been trying to book a flight home and get a space in one of New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQ) since April, but has been able to since transit countries banned flights from India following a surge in Covid cases.

In April, Suman told Stuff she was scared to stay longer in India due to how bad the situation was.

BHANU SUMAN/Supplied Suman's two sons Saatwik (left), and Ruthvik (right), have not seen each other since February.

“You can’t go to hospital here, because if you don’t already have Covid you will catch it there.

“I’ve had to watch so many people struggling, it’s hard to see I just feel so helpless.

“It’s heartbreaking seeing the news, it makes me very anxious.”

Last week Suman was given the news she had been dreading – that both her and Saatwik had tested positive for the virus.

The pair are currently staying with family in Telangana, a state in southern India.

Suman said she was afraid for her own health and that of her son as her next door neighbour’s father had recently died from the virus.

“I just want to get out of here, as soon as I test negative I’m going to try and find a flight.”

Since testing positive for the virus, Suman said both she and Saatwik had been feeling fatigued, and she had a tight feeling in her chest, shortness of breath, a loss of smell and taste, a fever and a cough.

In New Zealand, health officials have been called on to approve a repatriation flight for stranded New Zealanders in India, but the Government has refused.

India's Covid-19 death toll passed a quarter of a million last week, and experts said the worst could still be to come.

Indian Newslink editor Venkat Raman said travel agencies he had spoken to were ready to organise a repatriation flight if it got the green light.

“They're as ready as anyone can expect.

“One of them told me they'll be ready for repatriation flights by the end of May ... but it all depends on the government regulations.”

He said pressure on the Government to make a decision on charter flights was building.

There are 664 registered New Zealand travellers in India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the actual number was unrecorded - but would be much higher.