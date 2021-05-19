Covid-19: Traces of Covid-19 found in wastewater from Porirua and Wellington suburb of Karori following more tests

A new series from Stuff, in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, counters falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Further traces of Covid-19 have been found in wastewater samples taken in the Wellington region.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said weak positive results were detected in wastewater samples taken from Porirua and the Wellington suburb of Karori on May 16.

More wastewater samples were taken after traces of of Covid-19 were found in a wastewater treatment plant in Wellington’s Moa Point last weekend. Health officials said two wastewater samples returned a weak positive result for Covid-19 – this was likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The new samples were taken from Moa Point, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Karori.

The Ministry of Health said the further samples tested from Moa Point and Hutt Valley did not detect any virus fragments across May 15, May 16 and May 17.

The samples from Porirua and Karori on May 15 and May 17 returned negative results – so Covid-19 virus fragments were not detected on those days, the ministry said.

Additional samples were taken on Tuesday and the ministry said it would provide an update on those test results on Thursday.

ESR/Supplied Wastewater testing for Covid-19 by ESR in Wellington.

“There is no risk of infection from Covid-19 in wastewater,” the ministry said. ” The ministry’s current assessment remains that the weak positive results are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.”

What is wastewater testing for Covid-19?

Wastewater testing for Covid-19 first started in April 2020, with the aim of giving an early warning of outbreaks or an additional surveillance tool.

The science has been developed since then, with a test in November 2020. The number of sites has steadily expanded and ESR now does regular wastewater testing across sites in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua, Hamilton and Queenstown.

The samples are processed in ESR's laboratory in Wellington, and checked for accuracy – including adding a cat coronavirus and a mouse norovirus to every sample as controls.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A nurse tests for coronavirus in Upper Hutt.

What does a weak positive test mean?

The weak positive test shows one or more people in Wellington have had coronavirus, but ESR said it did not indicate an outbreak – as consistent detection of the virus at relatively high levels would be needed to show this.

This is the reason why a series of samples are taken, rather than one-off tests.

ESR/Supplied Wastewater testing for Covid-19 can be carried out by ESR in Wellington.

“Historical cases could produce the occasional sporadic low-level result, but they are not going to produce ongoing detectable levels,” ESR said on its website.

ESR science leader Dr Brent Gilpin earlier told Checkpoint a positive test result was a sign to encourage additional testing, to ensure there was not undetected Covid-19 in the community.

Positive wastewater results in parts of Australia did not result in community cases being found.

Why was there a positive test result in Wellington, when other outbreaks and recovered cases don’t get picked up in wastewater?

It is unknown at this stage why the Wellington recovered cases have produced a positive result, when other recovered cases have not.

However, the combination of three recovered cases in Wellington and a further historical case in the region could have caused it.

Should we be concerned?

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the positive test doesn't mean there is an infection in the community, it is a signal to investigate further.

“This is a surveillance system, it just shows early warning.”

It could be a historical case who is no longer infectious but still has traces of Covid-19, he said.

“Traces of Covid-19 in the water doesn't tell you if there is an active person, it just shows there is some sort of debris in the water.”

If I live in Wellington, what should I do?

Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their doctor, or visit a testing station to get a test.

Symptoms include a new or worsening cough, fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose and or temporary loss of smell.

Wellington Region Primary Health Organisations will extend testing centre hours if required.