Covid-19: Where people live in New Zealand may impact their ability to access vaccines - study

Chris Hipkins says the money means all New Zealanders will get a free vaccine.

Some people could struggle to receive a Covid-19 vaccine due to where they live, a new study shows/

University of Waikato researchers have assessed possible travel barriers a large portion of the population could face when trying to access Covid-19 vaccines.

In Aotearoa, the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out to groups 1-3, with the general population (group 4) expected to be able to access their jabs from July.

New research, published on Friday, has mapped the spread of priority groups, such as those at highest risk of infection, and calculated travel times based on five different location scenarios for delivering the vaccine. These scenarios included setting up stadium mega-clinics, community based assessment centres, GP clinics, community pharmacies, and schools.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cook Islanders urged to overcome vaccine fears 'for their neighbours'

* Vaccination centre ponders cutting days to ease nurses' workload

* Covid-19: MP slams anti-vax group for leaflet drop in week vaccine clinic opens

* Covid-19: How NZ is preparing for the biggest vaccine roll-out in history

* Covid-19: How the vaccine rollout will work



Robert F. Bukaty/AP New research has highlighted how there may be travel-time barriers for many New Zealanders when accessing Covid-19 vaccines. (File photo).

The researchers found that most potential scenarios resulted in travel-time barriers for a substantial proportion of the population, and that barriers disproportionately burdened Māori, older communities and people living in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation.

The peer-reviewed research was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

In the report, the authors state how Aotearoa has been following an elimination strategy in its fight against the virus, with the aim of saving lives and protecting health services.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Porirua City councillor Moze Galo, who was initially concerned about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, changed his mind and was vaccinated in Porirua on Wednesday.

“This strategy has put our country in a relatively good position internationally, with few deaths, low levels of active Covid-19 cases (concentrated predominantly at the border) and only sporadic community transmission since May 2020.”

The authors noted that there was still the risk of an outbreak at any time, especially among communities living and working near international points of entry. However, with vaccines now available, the country was increasingly relying on the vaccination delivery programme to support the elimination strategy and to reduce morbidity and mortality.

Matthias Schrader/AP The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be rolled out to the general public from July. (File photo)

“A key challenge in adding a vaccination approach will be achieving the equitable and universal delivery of a vaccine.”

The researchers used Census data in their report, and noted that although there might be many people who were willing to travel significant distances to receive a vaccination, 30 minutes was selected as a commonly used threshold over which the time and financial burden of travel became a significant barrier.

New Zealand Medical Journal These maps, published in the study, show the geographic distribution of population groups and area-level socioeconomic deprivation. The maps indicate that clusters of high Māori populations are mainly in the rural areas of Te Ika-a-Māui (North Island).

The researchers looked at the geographic distribution of population groups and area-level socioeconomic deprivation, and created maps of the country to help show the locations of communities that were at risk of Covid-19 severity.

These communities were also more likely to be disproportionately impacted by both spatial and non-spatial barriers to vaccine access, the authors said.

New Zealand Medical Journal These maps show the distribution of population groups and area-level socioeconomic deprivation. High numbers of people aged 65 years and over are spread across rural communities in both Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu (South Island).

The maps indicate that clusters of high Māori populations were mainly in the rural areas of Te Ika-a-Māui (North Island), while high numbers of people aged 65 years and over were spread across rural communities in both Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu (South Island).

Statistically significant clusters of high Pacific populations were located in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington), Tokoroa, Paharakeke (Flaxmere) and Kāmoanahaehae (Alexandra, Central Otago).

High levels of area-level socioeconomic deprivation were found in both Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) and Tairāwhiti (East Coast), but also in other rural and remote areas of both Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu.

New Zealand Medical Journal These maps show travel time to two of the five types of potential vaccine delivery sites the authors looked at. The maps show that several areas with significant travel times to potential sites of vaccine delivery are the same areas that also have a high number of Māori, Pacific, older and socioeconomically constrained residents, the authors state.

The authors also mapped the geographic distribution and travel-time thresholds from the five scenarios of potential vaccine delivery facilities.

“Although it is to be expected that almost one quarter of the total Aotearoa New Zealand population do not live within 30 minutes of a stadium, our analysis shows that travel barriers to the potential sites of these mega-clinics are likely to disproportionately affect Māori, Pacific people and those aged 65 years and older,” the authors state in the study.

Similar barriers were likely exist if community based assessment centres were to be converted to vaccination centres. Delivering vaccines in community pharmacies would improve access for the total population, but Māori and older people would again face disproportionate travel burdens, the authors state.

New Zealand Medical Journal The researchers mapped travel-time estimates for people trying to access vaccines at GP clinics and community pharmacies.

“GP clinics appear to provide better access to the total population. However, more than one quarter of the approximately 30,000 people who live 30 or more minutes from a clinic are Māori.”

The study’s results suggest that delivery through schools would provide vaccine access within 30 minutes to almost all of the population, and that it would be equitable. However, the authors note that there would likely be logistical challenges involved in delivering vaccines through all schools.

New Zealand Medical Journal Vaccination access via schools was the best time-travel option out of the five scenarios the authors looked at.

The authors state that the equitable delivery of Covid-19 vaccines was key to an elimination strategy. But as a result of their findings, they argued that well-designed and supported outreach services were needed in tandem with current health services, otherwise vaccination access would be inequitable, particularly for Māori, older communities, and those living in deprived or isolated areas.

The authors also stated how a geospatial approach to the planning of vaccination delivery could help to identify and avoid an inequitable vaccine roll-out. While a social justice approach to achieving vaccine equity within Aotearoa and protecting the health of vulnerable populations needed to be prioritised.

If equitable vaccine delivery could be achieved, then the approaches that facilitated it should be used to ensure that all health services were delivered equitably, the authors said.