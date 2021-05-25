Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel with Victoria paused for 72 hours amid Melbourne outbreak

Quarantine-free travel with Victoria is being paused following an outbreak of Covid-19 in Melbourne, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

The pause will come into force from 7.59pm NZT and be in place for 72 hours. As with previous pauses, it will be under constant review, Hipkins said in a statement.

On Tuesday, gathering and mask restrictions were announced for greater Melbourne following the outbreak in the Australian city.

Acting Premier of Victoria James Merlino said the restrictions were “a responsible step”.

From 6pm Tuesday, private gatherings in households will be limited to five people, with public gatherings limited to 30 people in the area. Face masks must be worn indoors unless there’s an exemption in place. Schools and workplaces remain open.

Four community cases were reported by Australian authorities on Monday night. They are two men, a woman, and a preschool-aged child who are all relatives from Melbourne’s outer suburb of Whittlesea. They live in different households.

Denise Jans/ Unsplash An investigation and contact tracing is underway in Melbourne following some community cases of Covid-19 appearing.

On Tuesday, Merlino said one more person, a man in his 60s, had tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. He is a contact of one of the cases. However, the man is believed to have developed symptoms before the other four cases, and as a result, was a “possible source case”.

Genome sequencing has shown the cases are closely linked with a previous case in Melbourne reported on May 11. This earlier case was linked back to transmission occurring at a South Australian quarantine facility. However, the exact train of transmission between the May 11 case and the new cases is not yet clear.

Australian officials are going on the assumption that the new case reported on Tuesday was infectious from about May 15. At the press conference, officials said that it was possible there was a “missing link”.

STUFF A new series from Stuff, in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, counters falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned that one of the infected people had been moving around the Melbourne community with a high viral load – possibly indicating an early stage of infection when the person was “likely to be quite infectious”.

A number of locations of interest have been discovered, including a shopping centre and a swimming school. Thousands of people have gone into isolation as a result. On Tuesday, authorities said they expected the list of exposure sites to grow over the coming days.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images A person wearing a mask is seen walking along Degraves Street on May 12, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

In Australia, 14-day travel restrictions have been put in place for those who visited any of the locations of interest.

According to New Zealand's Ministry of Health, this means that these specific people are ineligible to travel to Aotearoa within 14 days from exposure – even with a negative Covid-19 test.

Testing and isolation is required for those who have been in any of the locations of interest in Melbourne – including those who have travelled back to New Zealand in recent days.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on self-isolation and testing as soon as possible.

The ministry also recommends that anyone in New Zealand who has visited Melbourne since May 11 should monitor for symptoms and if any develop, seek advice on testing from Healthline.