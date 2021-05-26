Government to delay roll-out of vaccine to general population by several weeks

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said they are keeping a close eye on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Melbourne.

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out for the general population has been moved to the “end of July”, pushing the start of the population-wide campaign back by several weeks.

The Ministry of Health updated its vaccine roll-out plan on its website last week, showing that group 4 – the general population – would begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the “end of July”. Information in an advert published in the Dominion Post on Saturday also said group 4 would begin “from late July”.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in March that the about 2 million people in group 4 would be able to receive the vaccine “from July onwards” – broadly understood to be at the beginning of the month, including by Parliament’s auditor-general in a report published last week.

Hipkins, speaking to media on Wednesday afternoon, refused to say the roll-out had been delayed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out at 'real risk' of not meeting planned timetable, Auditor-General says

* Covid-19: Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines Ministry of Health vaccine programme plans

* Covid-19: How New Zealand's vaccine roll-out compares to other countries



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there was a need to manage the supply of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We always envisaged that there would be some overlap between groups ... Ultimately supply is always going to be a factor that is going to play a big role in determining how fast we can move with any of those groups,” he said.

Hipkins said good progress had been made in starting the vaccination of group 3, however there would not be enough Pfizer vaccine supply to finish the group by the end of June – so there would be an overlap with group 4, in July.

“I think our message to the public has always been, when your opportunity arises, we will get in touch ... We have already seen July is when we are aiming to start group 4 and that absolutely continues to be the case,” he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce lunch on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking to reporters in Christchurch, said the vaccine roll-out had not been delayed.

“No, no, not at all. Of course, we have always said the end point for us is the end of the year, that is our goal; to have as many people as possible vaccinated by the end of the year.

“What we will be very open about with the vaccine roll-out is that we will be rolling it out in line with the supply we have.

“We do not receive and are not receiving all of our vaccine doses at once. So we are having to make sure that we are matching demand, and the different groups we are opening up to, with the supply that we have at any given time.”

Both Hipkins and Ardern have spoken of a possible delay in recent weeks.

“I should note, that even with planning in place, there is some risk that we will have a period between shipments when we run low or out of vaccine temporarily,” Ardern said in a pre-Budget speech earlier this month.

“If this does happen, it would be prior to the larger deliveries we are expecting in July, but does speak to the difficulty in scaling up smoothly and managing eligibility, demand and supply.”

National Party Covid-19 response spokesman MP Chris Bishop said, in a statement, that the Ministry of Health had quietly shifted its timeline and the Government was “once again ... moving the goal posts”.

“The Government should be far more up front with New Zealanders about the progress of our vaccination roll-out,” he said.

“If there are going to be delays, the Government should tell us. Right now it looks more like a surreptitious attempt to hide the fact our vaccination roll-out is slow.”