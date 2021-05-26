Government to delay rollout of vaccine to general population by weeks

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said they are keeping a close eye on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Melbourne.

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out for the general population has been moved to the “end of July”, pushing the start of the population-wide campaign back by weeks.

The Ministry of Health updated its vaccine rollout plan on its website last week, showing that Group 4 – the general population – would begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the “end of July”.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in March that the about 2 million people in Group 4 would be able to receive the vaccine “from July onwards” – broadly understood to be at the beginning of the month.

Hipkins, speaking to media on Wednesday afternoon, refused to say the rollout had been delayed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there was a need to managed supply of the Pfizer vaccine.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out at 'real risk' of not meeting planned timetable, Auditor-General says

* Covid-19: Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines Ministry of Health vaccine programme plans

* Covid-19: How New Zealand's vaccine roll-out compares to other countries



“We always envisage that there would be some overlap between groups ... Ultimately supply is always going to be a factor that's going to play a big role in determining how fast we can move with any of those groups,” he said.

Hipkins said good progress had been made in starting the vaccination of Group 3, however there would not be enough Pfizer vaccine supply to finish the group by the end of June – so there would be overlap with Group 4, in July.

Both Hipkins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have spoken of a possible delay in recent weeks.

“I should note, that even with planning in place, there is some risk that we’ll have a period between shipments when we run low or out of vaccine temporarily,” Ardern said in a pre-Budget speech earlier this month.

“If this does happen, it would be prior to the larger deliveries we are expecting in July, but does speak to the difficulty in scaling up smoothly and managing eligibility, demand, and supply.”

National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said, in a statement, that the Ministry of Health had quietly shifted its timeline, and the Government was “once again ... moving the goal posts”.

“The Government should be far more up front with New Zealanders about the progress of our vaccination roll out,” he said.

“If there are going to be delays, the Government should tell us. Right now it looks more like a surreptitious attempt to hide the fact our vaccination roll out is slow.”