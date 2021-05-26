Covid-19: Over 1400 border workers given option to add weekly saliva samples into testing regime

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins explained that saliva testing will be offered as part of routine testing at the border from June.

Saliva testing will be added to the testing regime of Covid-19 frontline border workers from June.

On Wednesday Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins called it an “important next step” in the mandatory testing of frontline workers.

Saliva tests, which will be delivered by Asia Pacific Healthcare Group (APHG), will complement the existing nasopharyngeal swabs, not replace them.

Hipkins said following “extensive due diligence” they were satisfied a combination of the two tests, along with staff being fully vaccinated, would continue to provide assurances needed at the border. It would also reduce the level of discomfort among staff who are subject to weekly tests.

Irene Yi/AP From June, higher-risk border workers will be given the option to add saliva samples into the weekly testing regime.

Hipkins said: “We’re satisfied we’re starting the introduction of saliva testing at the right time but will move with caution to ensure compliance with the Border Workforce Testing Register.”

Over 1400 workers would be eligible for the less invasive tests.

The tests would be phased into the regime from June with higher-risk workers prioritised. These groups would be given the option to complete one nasopharyngeal swab every fortnight and saliva tests every two to three days in between.

“Expert advice is that will work well in detecting any cases in border workers when it’s carried out at an increased frequency and appropriately complemented by nasopharyngeal swabs,” Hipkins said.

”The increased frequency will improve our surveillance.”

Compliance would be monitored and assessed. Workers have the choice to continue weekly nasopharyngeal swabs.

Hipkins said the group targeted with this roll-out has complained in the past about the discomfort associated with weekly nasopharyngeal swabs. Now the border workforce is fully vaccinated, they feel more protected and less likely to get infected.

“The addition of more frequent saliva testing is designed to address this,” he said.

The necessary system changes for this roll-out were still being worked through.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at Wednesday’s Covid-19 update: “It does take time to stand up what is a whole new process on top of the existing testing.”

Regarding the provider of the test, Bloomfield said the ministry set out to find a provider that could perform the end-to-end process without having to draw on the existing health workforce.

APHG comprises a network of 25 laboratories and 150 collection centres. The company has processed a third of all Covid-19 tests in New Zealand to date.