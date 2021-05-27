Covid-19: 5000 arrivals from Melbourne ordered to self-isolate, get a test

The Government has announced the suspension of the Victoria travel bubble till June 4, while returnees from Melbourne since May 20 ordered to self isolate.

About 5000 people in New Zealand who recently arrived from Melbourne have been ordered to immediately self-isolate and seek a Covid-19 test.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the decision on Thursday.

“Anyone who has travelled to New Zealand who has been in the greater Melbourne area since ... the 20th of May is now required to isolate, be tested and remain isolated until they receive the test result,” he said.

Those travellers must self-isolate at their usual place of residence or accommodation, and contact Healthline to advise they are a close or casual contact of a Covid-19 case in Melbourne.

The new requirements are in place for people who travelled from New Zealand between May 20 and May 25 – before quarantine-free travel from Melbourne was suspended.

This order is in addition to the self-isolation requirements already in place for people who arrived since May 11 and visited a place of interest or the Whittlesea area.

The Ministry of Health has access to contact information for all arrivals in New Zealand – either an email or phone number, or sometimes both. The impacted people will be contacted immediately by the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team from Thursday night and into Friday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the ministry will aim to keep in contact with the arrivals.

Bloomfield explained refusal to comply with this order, which is in place under Section 70 of the Health Act, is an offence.

The group of 5000-odd arrivals is spread around the country, which gives Hipkins confidence testing centres and laboratories will be able to keep up with the spike in demand.

“I’m satisfied there’s good testing availability out there,” he said.

While the risk to New Zealand remains low, Bloomfield said they have opted to take a precautionary approach to the situation in Melbourne.

Over 80 public locations of interest across the region have been identified and the entire state is preparing to enter into a seven-day lockdown from midnight (local time).

The order comes as Hipkins announced quarantine-free travel from Melbourne will remain suspended for a further seven days.

The pause is set to expire at 7.59pm on Friday, June 4.

The cases in the Melbourne outbreak have been confirmed as having the B.1.617.1 variant, which was first identified in India and has two mutations that can help it slip past immune defences. This variant is considered more infectious than the original Covid-19 variant that spread at the beginning of the pandemic.

