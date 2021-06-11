Ministry of Health says vaccine supply is 'tight', but will not run out

New Zealand will continue providing over 100,000 vaccines for the next five weeks. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health says vaccine stocks will be tight for the next five weeks, but existing bookings will not be affected.

In a media release on Friday, the ministry said there was sufficient supply of the Pfizer vaccine for more than 500,000 vaccinations to happen over the next five weeks, before a further one million doses of the vaccine arrive in July.

The announcement follows a column published on Thursday by the New Zealand Herald, which claimed the vaccine supply was about run out if the Government’s numbers were to be believed.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Friday the ministry has planned carefully to manage its way through the next five weeks.

READ MORE:

* 'We’re running it very much to the wire': Why our Covid-19 vaccine stocks are low

* Covid-19: The stress of waiting on Pfizer for vaccines is beginning to show

* Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out at 'real risk' of not meeting planned timetable, Auditor-General says



During that time, DHBs across the country will have to manage the rate of new bookings and walk-in vaccines will no longer be available.

Existing bookings would not be affected, Bloomfield said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the delivery of a million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine means vaccination of the wider population can begin soon.

Vaccinations for those in prison and some civilian and reserve military personnel would slow down over the five weeks too.

Bloomfield said DHBs had been directed to contact all people in group 3 about an invitation to get vaccinated by the end of July, at the latest.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we manage the largest vaccination rollout in our history," Bloomfield said.

The vaccine rollout in New Zealand has reached 110 per cent of the planned target, with all district health boards reaching or exceeding their target, except for Auckland.

Northland reached 100 per cent for the first time with the help of the announcement of flexibility in the criteria of vaccinations.

Currently, New Zealand has given 775,444 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.