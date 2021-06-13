Covid-19: Four new cases in managed isolation, two historical cases

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in managed isolation in the last two days, as well as two historical cases.

There are no cases in the community.

On Friday, it was reported that two people were in Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital with the virus.

They were transferred to the hospital from managed isolation facilities earlier in the week.



On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said both patients are in a stable condition.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The latest information about Covid-19 is expected to be provided on Sunday afternoon (file photo).

Because no new community cases of the virus have been announced, New Zealand has now gone 106 days with no new community transmission.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 2352.

The ministry said the quarantine-free travel pause will continue with Victoria until Thursday. This will be reviewed on Wednesday.

The new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation announced on Sunday arrived from Germany, India, Egypt and Uganda.

The two historical cases came from Philippines and United Arab Emirates. Given they are deemed historical – they are not considered infectious.

As of Saturday, almost 2.2 million Covid-19 tests have been processed by laboratories.