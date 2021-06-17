MIQ, like life, is about so much more than wine and candles

OPINION: Kiwi actor Robyn Malcolm recently complained of feeling like she was on the MIQ "naughty step" over burning a candle in her room and exceeding the daily limit on alcohol supplies.

She said she would instruct Managed Isolation and Quarantine bosses on how to better manage their facilities.

When I read her comments while in MIQ myself, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

Laugh, because her comments came across as so ungracious (thankfully, hotel sprinkler systems don't make exceptions for actors lighting posh candles in their room).

Cry, because I am grieving for my brother's partner, who died shortly before my flight arrived in Auckland this week.

I found out as I waited for the transfer flight to take me to MIQ in Christchurch.

I immediately checked the 'exceptional circumstances' MIQ release process and it was clear that having just got off the plane, I would not be able to leave straight away to attend the tangi and funeral.

Now, did I tell the waiting world via social media that MIQ rules were not fair?

No.

I told myself that although it was very painful not to be with my whānau, the rules were there to protect us all, and in two weeks' time I would be with them.

Unlike Ms Malcolm and other MIQ critics on social media, I have spent most of the pandemic in the UK, where Covid has had the devastating impact which New Zealand has mercifully been spared, thanks in large part to border policies and MIQ.

Robyn Malcolm/Supplied Robyn Malcolm in MIQ after arriving back from the US.

I returned to New Zealand for several months last year when my sister-in-law was diagnosed with advanced cancer, and my current trip was arranged quickly when her health deteriorated.

Both times I was grateful for, rather than resentful of, the MIQ system, and for everything the frontline border force and airport staff, health workers, hotel staff, police and military are doing that makes this the best and safest system of its kind in the world.

My experience of the pandemic in the UK and New Zealand has taught me to be grateful for the many blessings in my life, especially whānau and close friends.

It has taught me to be grateful for the simple things.

Last year, I discovered that the sight of an MIQ hotel car park glimpsed in bleary-eyed jet lag in the early hours of the morning could bring me happiness.

Karen O'Brien/Supplied Karen O'Brien's taonga in MIQ.

For two weeks, it was an exercise and meditation space, a chance to see pōhutukawa and magnolia in bloom, a tarmac maimai from which to watch nesting and roosting birds, and to catch the eye of the local blackbird as it flew from the ground to the top of a power pole for its evening chorus.

The car park surface became an outdoor art gallery (thanks to the chalk given out to the children staying there), an entertaining learning space (te reo Māori words, maths sums, spelling bees scrawled in chalk), and a good-natured graffiti board (eg 'Day 32: 14 days is a lie!').

This time around, there is a much smaller outdoor space, without trees or plants, but I am grateful for it.

I watch families with energetic young children making the best of the limited space and time available.

It's a bit like life really — just try to make the most of the limited time and space available to us, count our blessings and practise gratitude, humility, patience and kindness.

Because MIQ, like life, is about so much more than just wine and whiffy candles.