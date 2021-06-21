Panic buying ahead of lockdown on par with Christmas rushes

Shopping in Christchurch on March 22, 2020. Panic buying sounds bad, but only a few shoppers were actually selfish.

Panic buying as Level 4 lockdown loomed in March 2020 was described as manic at the time. But it was pretty much like the pre-Christmas shopping rushes we’ve seen in recent years, a new study has found.

Moreover, panic buying is probably a very human coping mechanism that shouldn’t necessarily be condemned, the authors say.

The authors analysed retail spending in Christchurch from early 2017 to the end of 2020. Of particular interest was the daily shopping done from about mid-March 2020 – before Level 4 was announced – to March 26 – the day Level 4 was implemented.

And that pre-lockdown spending was lower, or about the same, as the spending seen in the days before Christmas in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

There was a shopping rush to be sure but “actual spending was not extraordinary”, said Dr Michael Hall, ​ of the University of Canterbury’s Department of Management, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship.

Indeed, the biggest spending spree seen in the data was in the days leading up to last Christmas, with the country in Level 1, the researchers found.

In fact, panic buying in greater Christchurch before Level 4 was only marginally ahead of the spending rush seen at Easter in recent years. Christmas and Easter both feature shopping splurges ahead of mandatory store closures on statutory holidays.

Turning to the psychology of the spending, the authors concluded “humans tend to self-protect during uncertain times”.

Citing other academics in this burgeoning subfield, they said panic buying “allows individuals to feel that they have exerted a degree of control when the environment surrounding them is chaotic and they feel that the associated risks are uncontrollable, fatal or have catastrophic potential for themselves”.

Food hoarding and stockpiling “represent an attempt to take control of a chaotic situation, reduce fear and insecurity, and therefore represent a coping mechanism for individuals”.

Only a few shoppers were selfish, and they were probably meeting their psychological needs as best they could, Hall said in an interview.

While it was tempting to suggest the Christchurch experience could be generalised across the whole nation, Hall and colleagues wondered it Cantabrians’ previous experience with the earthquakes made them “more experienced in dealing with disasters and their aftermath” and therefore more likely to stock up than other Kiwis.

The authors also reported a blip of panic buying starting in mid-August, 2020, when Auckland moved back to Level 3 and the rest of the country to Level 2. “This announcement again led to a drastic change in consumer purchases, even within Christchurch,” the authors noted. Hall wondered if that was a “sign of greater preparedness” in the southern city.

Lockdowns have been a huge natural global experiment. At the same moment, millions of people, from many countries and cultures, locked down in response to the same crisis.

It turns out panic buying was observed in China, Germany and Canada and presumably more academic studies from other countries will be published. Media reports showed panic buying of toilet paper in particular happened in the US, Ireland, Taiwan, Australia and elsewhere.

Hall and colleagues from Canterbury, Lincoln and Australia used Eftpos and credit card data collected by Verisk NZ,​ which tracks what consumers are doing with their money.