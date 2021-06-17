Covid-19: Preschooler returns weak-positive test result on Stewart Island

A preschooler has returned a weak-positive test for Covid-19 on Stewart Island.

The child has subsequently tested negative and members of their family, who are residents on the island, have also tested negative, a statement from the Ministry of Health says.

Officials have been unable to identify any possible source of infection "and given the relative isolation of the community, health authorities currently believe that it is most likely that the person is not a case”, the statement says.

As a precaution, a childcare centre on the island has been closed for the rest of the week and possible contacts have been asked to isolate until further information is available.

A testing station opened at a community centre at 1pm.

“The results of serology testing, due later today, will help provide more information as part of the ongoing investigation,” the ministry’s statement says.

“Given the isolated nature of the community the DHB is putting additional staff on the ground in Stewart Island today to provide testing, primarily for those in the community with symptoms and for anyone linked to the childcare centre. Any local residents seeking testing are expected to be able to be accommodated. Results from the additional tests are expected today.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Stewart Island case was a very weak positive result in a child and officials felt it was a false positive.

However, because it was an isolated community, testing would be done on all the children at the island’s daycare, where the child attended, he said.

The family had originally had pre-departure testing ahead of travel when the weak positive was returned. The rest of the family tested negative and repeat testing was also negative, Bloomfield said.

WellSouth chief executive officer Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said six staff had been sent to the island to begin community testing.

Southland District mayor Gary Tong said he was advised by the Ministry of Health of the situation at 8am on Thursday.

"I have been advised a young person [on the island] tested positive and it's come back on the second test as a negative."

Stewart Island was an isolated community but a lot of people travelled to and from the island, he said.

According to the latest census data, there are 408 permanent residents on Stewart Island.

In a media statement, the Southern District Health Board asked residents who were experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to be tested at the pop-up clinic.

Southern DHB medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard said the clinic, run by WellSouth and Southern DHB staff, was being held after an indeterminate test result for Covid-19.

“The result is under investigation and these steps are being taken as a precaution while we seek further information,” he said.

People who attended or visited the childcare centre were also being asked to have a test – even if they did not have symptoms, he said.