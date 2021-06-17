Covid-19: Staggered roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to begin from end of July

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provide an update on the entire rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The Government will stagger the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine roll-out from oldest to the youngest people eligible to be inoculated from the end of July.

People aged 60 and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine from July 28, and age cohorts will open up in the following months, until all people aged above 16 are able to receive the vaccine from October.

The rough roadmap for the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine across the country was given by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, in Auckland on Thursday.

“We will reach everyone, albeit at slightly different paces depending on where you are in the country,” Ardern said.

The Government has been criticised for a lagging vaccine campaign, which has so far targetted border workers and vulnerable populations. The roll-out has been beholden to deliveries of the vaccine, and officials expected a slowdown before a million doses arrive in New Zealand during July.

Ardern and Bloomfield on Thursday remained confident the vaccine would be offered to the entire population by the end of 2021.

Ardern said the bulk of the supply needed to vaccinate everyone would be received by the end of October, meaning the roll-out would need to be staggered.

"We've landed on age bands, because it's a simple approach most commonly used overseas, and because the risk of Covid increases as you get older,” Ardern said.

People aged 60 and over will be able to get the vaccine from July 28. People aged over 55 will be able to seek a vaccination from August 11.

Beyond this, the timings become less certain and will depend on shipments of the Pfizer vaccine. The Government expects to confirm another cohort will be eligible every three weeks.

Ardern said it was “broadly” expected that for people aged over 45, the vaccine would be available from mid- to late-August. For people aged over 35, from mid- to late-September.

The entire, eligible population will be able to receive a vaccine sometime from October. The Pfizer vaccine has not been approved for people aged younger than 16.

“Everyone will have the chance to be vaccinated,” she said.

Once an age cohort opens up for vaccination, a person within that cohort can receive that vaccine at any time.

The Ministry of Health will send invitations to book a vaccine appointment as each age cohort becomes eligible. This invitation will come either by email, text message, mail, or by phone, Ardern said, and will prompt the recipient to use the “Book My Vaccine” system.

A time and location to receive both courses of the Pfizer vaccine will be booked into the system. Ardern said a new national vaccination call centre will take bookings over the phone, for people who don’t use online services.

From July 28, the Book My Vaccine system will also allow people to register their details, so they can ensure they receive an invitation when their age cohort becomes eligible.

“We'll be making sure we have a solid campaign so people know when they're eligible, and they'll know how to contact us to book their vaccine, if they don't receive their invite.”

Ardern said that mass vaccination events, which would focus particularly high risk groups and areas with equity issues. Large events will also be held to vaccinate entire populations in small rural communities, such as the Chatham Islands and remote corners of the country like Reefton.

She said from August the vaccine roll-out would use large New Zealand businesses to help get vaccines to people, particularly workforces that were harder to reach.

“The Ministry of Health is currently consulting with large New Zealand businesses, and Business New Zealand, on exactly who will be involved and how it will roll-out, but companies such as Fonterra and Mainfreight have already indicated that they're eager to be involved.”

The current roll-out was 107 per cent ahead of its current target, Ardern said. But health officials were having to manage supply in the coming weeks before further shipments arrived in July.

Data collated by the website Our World in Data shows New Zealand placed last among OECD countries for Covid-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people.