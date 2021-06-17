Covid-19: Everything you need to know about vaccine roll-out for the general public

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provide an update on the entire rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

In the coming months, over 2 million people will be able to roll up their sleeves and receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

To date, a total of 891,702 doses have been administered – 567,188 first doses, and 324,514 second doses. That leaves a significant portion of the New Zealand population remaining.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Thursday mass vaccinations for the wider population – group four – would begin from July 28 with people aged 60 and over.

But how exactly will this roll-out work? When will you be notified you’re next in line? Here’s everything you need to know.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP From July, New Zealand’s vaccination campaign would extend to group four, the wider population.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 vaccine: Govt to stagger group 4 vaccine roll-out by age

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicates tourists will need proof of vaccine to enter New Zealand

* Covid-19: Staggered roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to begin from end of July

* Covid-19 vaccine update: Tiny sliver of over-65s fully vaccinated, half of high-risk group not fully jabbed



Line-up by age

Vaccinations among the wider population aged over 16 – estimated to be more than 2 million people – were always earmarked to begin in the middle of the year. Now, a date has been set: July 28.

That doesn’t mean vaccination clinics would be accepting everyone from then to get vaccinated. As Ardern explained on Thursday, the roll-out would be staggered “in the most practical way possible”.

The roll-out was moving through age groups. First up were those aged 60 and over, a group considered most at-risk of contracting Covid-19 and who had a higher risk of becoming severely ill or dying from the virus.

Then, two weeks later on August 11, the second group – everyone aged over 55 – would be eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Ardern estimated vaccinations would open up to the over 45 age group from mid to late August, and then the over 35 age group from mid to late September.

The Ministry of Health explained these dates were just estimates, for the time being, as providing exact dates was dependent on vaccine deliveries.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlined the plan for the vaccine roll-out from July.

“We will reach everyone, albeit at slightly different paces depending on where you are in the country,” Ardern said on Thursday.

Because of this, no specific dates had been released for the 16 to 55 age groups, but it was believed everyone would be able to get the jab from October.

“Our vaccine campaign will take us through to the end of the year,” Ardern said.

Once bookings opened for a specific age group, they remained open, there was no cut-off time. Ardern explained: “You can be vaccinated from that time on at any time, but the sooner the better.”

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said on Thursday they were aiming to have 7 million doses of the vaccine administered between now and the end of the year.

Information on the Unite Against Covid-19 website read: “Everyone will have the opportunity to protect themselves, their whānau and our communities.”

Why is it age-based?

As Bloomfield simply put it while imploring patience: “We can’t vaccinate everybody at the same time.”

Older age groups were considered to be more vulnerable to the virus, so if they caught it, they had a greater risk of dying from it, than if a younger person caught it.

Ardern said: “Protecting those at highest risk gives us all greater protection.”

Epidemiologist Dr Arindam Basu​ of the University of Canterbury explained this approach was based on the assumption that younger people were less vulnerable and less likely to suffer adverse consequences of the virus in comparison to older people.

“Therefore, younger people can wait till older people are vaccinated.”

Based on the logistics of vaccine delivery and what’s known about the nature and pattern of Covid-19 infections, this strategy appeared to be based on the best current evidence, he said.

“This strategy may work for the New Zealand population because of our successful elimination strategy.”

The staggered roll-out was also designed to balance supply and demand.

How to book an appointment

The process of booking an appointment for group four differed for the preference groups that were already eligible.

When one group four sub-group was at the front of the queue, people in that category would receive an invitation from the Ministry of Health to book their appointment. The invitation would be delivered via email, text, mail or phone.

Bookings would then be made through the new national booking system called Book My Vaccine. Appointments could also be made over the phone by calling the designated 0800 number, which would be live from July 28.

Bloomfield said: “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for New Zealanders to book their vaccine at a time and location across the country that suits them.”

Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine were to be made through the same booking portal. Second doses should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose.

People whose age group was yet to be called – or who were worried their details weren’t up to date – would be able to use the booking portal or phone the hotline to register their details. So when it came time for that age group to be vaccinated, they would receive an email or text message notifying them to book a spot.

Tom Lee/Stuff New Zealanders would be able to book and edit their vaccine appointments through the online portal or over the phone.

Users would also be able to log into the system to edit their appointments.

Following appointments, the information would be sent to the user’s GP.

Ardern described this as a “really good backstop measure for those who may not have heard from their health provider for a while”.

Bloomfield confirmed the system, which was developed with input from DHBs, GPs, and consumer groups, had been set up to handle a high volume of bookings.

Basu praised this self-service booking system as “sensible” from an administrative and governance perspective.

For those who didn’t receive their invitation for whatever reason, the Government had a failsafe in place. A “solid” campaign, as Ardern put it, would be launched, so people know when to book and how to contact the ministry to make that booking.

“Everyone will have the chance to be vaccinated,” Ardern said.

This was the first national online booking system for vaccinations in the country.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Exactly where to get vaccinated differed around the country. In some places, there were pop-up centres, GPs, Māori and Pacific healthcare providers, mobile clinics, and community clinics administering vaccines.

In Auckland, for example, there were five vaccination centres in Northland, one in north Auckland, two in west Auckland, two in central Auckland, one in the city’s east, and two in the south. There were also five GP centres offering vaccinations.

From August, worksites across the country would be used to vaccinate populations who might otherwise be harder to reach.

The Ministry of Health was in consultation with a number of large New Zealand businesses, as well as Business New Zealand, to determine which companies and sites would be involved in this roll-out. Ardern said Fonterra and Mainfreight had already indicated they were “eager” to be involved.

RICKY WILSON Vaccination centres around the country were expected to ramp up to 800 on any given day when the programme was at its peak.

On top of the existing vaccination clinics and these additional worksite locations, mass vaccination events would be set up to ensure the campaign was reaching as many people as possible, with a focus on high-risk groups and areas with equity issues.

For example, rural and isolated communities such as the Chatham Islands, Reefton and Tolaga Bay, would likely see the entire populations vaccinated at once. Bloomfield confirmed vaccinations would begin in the Chatham Islands at the end of June.

As the vaccination campaign scaled up, so too would the number of vaccination sites operating. Bloomfield estimated the number of sites would rise from 80 to 150 on any given day to 800 at the peak of the programme.

When will more doses arrive?

About 1m doses of the vaccine were expected to arrive in New Zealand in the second half of July in numerous shipments.

From then, doses were set to arrive weekly, with Pfizer, the company creating the vaccine, giving New Zealand authorities a four-week heads’ up with how many doses would be in the incoming shipments. The Government was anticipating having all the ordered doses by October.

Bloomfield said around 350,000 doses would be arriving each week and up to 70,000 doses a day at the peak of the delivery.

“We are on track to have a significantly upscaled vaccine system in place for the start of group four in late July,” he said.

Seventeen new ultra-cold vaccine freezers had been purchased and would be able to store up to 4m doses at any given time. A South Island distribution hub was also being set up in Christchurch and would be operational in July as large vaccine deliveries arrived.

Bloomfield said they had distribution networks reaching into every part of the country.

Does every single New Zealander have to be vaccinated?

While it’s not mandatory to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the more people who roll up their sleeves to protect themselves and their families, the better.

“We need the team of 5 million to play their part,” Ardern said.

Just like New Zealanders were asked to stay home to save lives during last year’s lockdown, the vaccination campaign was asking the same thing.

“In 2021, we need to get the team vaccinated to save lives,” Ardern said.

“Getting as many people in New Zealand vaccinated as possible will ensure we retain our hard-won freedoms and keep that ... proud place we have as one of the few countries in the world without Covid in the community.

“Ultimately, this is about whānau, it’s about looking after each other and ensuring our loved ones are safe.”