Covid-19: Positive Sydney case flew to Wellington for weekend, passengers on flights are 'close contacts'

All passengers on two flights between Wellington and Sydney are considered close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

New South Wales (NSW) Health on Tuesday night issued an Australian public alert about flights and venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sydney.

It said everyone on a flight from Sydney that arrived in Wellington on Saturday, and a flight back on Monday morning, were considered close contacts of a case.

Passengers on both flights are being advised to get tested and isolate for 14 days – regardless of the result.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images A cluster of Covid-19 cases in Sydney's eastern suburbs continues to grow, causing the government to impose restrictions including mandatory indoor mask-wearing in several jurisdictions.

New Zealand authorities are yet to publicly react to the alert.

The flights include a Qantas flight (QF163) that departed Sydney at 7.05pm on Friday, June 18. It arrived in Wellington on Saturday, June 19 at 12.12am.

The other flight was an Air New Zealand flight (NZ247) that departed Wellington on Monday, June 21 at 10.13am. It arrived in Sydney at 11.33am.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, the Ministry of Health and Air New Zealand have been asked for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday evening Hipkins had announced quarantine-free travel from New South Wales to New Zealand would be paused for 72 hours, while the source of infection of a new Covid-19 cluster in Sydney was investigated.

The move came amid a growing cluster of Covid cases. There were 10 new community cases in New South Wales on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the “Bondi cluster” to 21.

The pause will come into force from 11.59pm on Tuesday, and be in place for 72 hours initially. As with previous pauses, it will be under constant review.

The decision followed an assessment on Tuesday which determined that while the overall risk to public health in New Zealand currently remained low, there were still “several unknowns”, including a case that was infectious while in the Sydney community and a primary school age child with no clear link at present.

The Government was taking a “precautionary approach”, and would review the decision to pause again on Thursday, Hipkins said on Tuesday night.

New Zealand health officials were also updating their advice for anyone already in New Zealand who has recently visited Sydney’s Westfield Bondi Junction mall.

It comes after a new case reported in Sydney on Tuesday, connected to the busy mall, which is popular with locals and New Zealand visitors.

Anyone in New Zealand who was at Westfield Bondi Junction (including the car park) in Sydney’s Bondi Junction at any time between June 12 and June 18 should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and stay at home until they get a negative test result, or remain isolated if instructed.

People who had been in Sydney since June 11 were being urged to continue to check the NSW Health website for updated locations of interest.

On Sunday, existing restrictions in New South Wales were expanded due to the growing outbreak.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to get tested to stop the spread and limit further restrictions.

Masks on Sydney public transport, which were made mandatory in Sydney on Friday, will now also be required in Shell harbour and Wollongong until Thursday.

As of Tuesday there were 16 contacts identified in New Zealand as being at locations of interest in Sydney. Five are being required to isolate for 14 days and be tested twice in that time, and all have returned a negative first test.

The further 11 are required to self-isolate until they return a negative day-five test. Of those, eight have returned a negative test and three are outstanding, the Ministry said earlier on Tuesday.

Contact tracers last week got in touch with 6824 passengers from New South Wales who arrived in New Zealand before last Wednesday, when the first recent community case in Sydney was announced.