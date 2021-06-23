Covid-19 NZ: These are the Wellington places where the Australian visitor went
The visitor from Sydney who travelled to Wellington at the weekend, but tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return to Australia, visited these locations, according to the Ministry of Health.
For details on what to do if you went to any of these places, check here.
Saturday, June 19
Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington: arrived Wellington International Airport, 19 June at 12.05am
Rydges Hotel, 75 Featherston Street: from midnight on 19 June to 9:10am on 21 June
Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy, 204 Lambton Quay: Visited between 10.38am to 11:48am
Te Papa Tongarewa, 55 Cable Street: Visited between 3:05pm to 5:45pm
Te Papa Tongarewa: Visited the Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, from 4pm to 5:45pm
Jack Hackett's Bar, 5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St: 8:45pm to midnight
Floridita's Restaurant, 161 Cuba Street: 12.45pm to 4pm
Highwater Eatery, 54 Cuba Street: 5.45pm to 9.30pm
Pickle & Pie café, 2 Lombard Stree: 9.45am to 11.37am
Sunday, June 20
The Weta Cave shop, 1 Weka Street, Miramar: 11.10am to 12.30pm
The Lido cafe, 81 Victoria Street: 1pm to 2.45pm
Unity Books, 57 Willis Street: 1.50pm to 3.05pm
Countdown Cable Lane, 280/284 Lambton Quay: 6pm to 7.15pm
One Red Dog, 56 Customhouse Quay: 7pm to 9pm
Monday, June 21
Air New Zealand flight NZ247 Wellington to Sydney: Departed Wellington at 10.13am