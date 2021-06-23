Covid-19 NZ: These are the Wellington places where the Australian visitor went

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins says NZ Covid case is "low risk, but not no risk".

The visitor from Sydney who travelled to Wellington at the weekend, but tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return to Australia, visited these locations, according to the Ministry of Health.

For details on what to do if you went to any of these places, check here.

Saturday, June 19

Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington: arrived Wellington International Airport, 19 June at 12.05am

Rydges Hotel, 75 Featherston Street: from midnight on 19 June to 9:10am on 21 June

Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy, 204 Lambton Quay: Visited between 10.38am to 11:48am

Te Papa Tongarewa, 55 Cable Street: Visited between 3:05pm to 5:45pm

Te Papa Tongarewa: Visited the Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, from 4pm to 5:45pm

Jack Hackett's Bar, 5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St: 8:45pm to midnight

Floridita's Restaurant, 161 Cuba Street: 12.45pm to 4pm

Highwater Eatery, 54 Cuba Street: 5.45pm to 9.30pm

Pickle & Pie café, 2 Lombard Stree: 9.45am to 11.37am

BREAKFAST/TVNZ Dr Ashley Bloomfield talks about the Covid-19-positive tourist who visited Wellington.

Sunday, June 20

The Weta Cave shop, 1 Weka Street, Miramar: 11.10am to 12.30pm

The Lido cafe, 81 Victoria Street: 1pm to 2.45pm

Unity Books, 57 Willis Street: 1.50pm to 3.05pm

Countdown Cable Lane, 280/284 Lambton Quay: 6pm to 7.15pm

One Red Dog, 56 Customhouse Quay: 7pm to 9pm

Monday, June 21

Air New Zealand flight NZ247 Wellington to Sydney: Departed Wellington at 10.13am