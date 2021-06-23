Covid-19: Te Papa Museum exhibit among six locations of interest for Australian tourist who tested positive

Multiple locations of interest in Wellington have been announced after a positive case travelled from Sydney to Wellington on June 19 to June 21.

Te Papa Museum is among six locations of interest a Covid-19 positive case from Australia has visited in Wellington on Saturday, June 19 until Monday, June 21.

Other locations include Jack Hackett’s bar, Rydges Hotel and Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy.

People who have been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline for advice on testing, the Ministry of Health said.

Daniel Crichton-Rouse/Supplied Te Papa Staff view Salvador Dalí’s Mae West Lips Sofa, 1938, on display in Te Papa’s Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition.

The major location where the positive Covid-19 case visited was Te Papa museum, including the recently-opened Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition.

The case visited Te Papa from 3.05pm to 5.45pm on Saturday.

Advice from the Ministry for Health was that anybody who visited the exhibition between 4pm and 5.45pm on Saturday was considered a close contact.

They were being asked to self-isolate for 14 days and get a test immediately.

Te Papa spokeswoman Kate Camp said that the museum was meeting this morning to decide on whether it would remain open.

Further updates would be provided soon, Camp said.

Anyone at Jack Hackett’s Bar between 8.45pm to 12am on Saturday, June 19 were deemed to be close contacts of the case, and should also isolate for 14 days.

Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney QF163 departing at 7.05pm Australian time and arriving in the capital on Saturday, June 19 at 00:12am are deemed to be close contacts.

Travellers onboard the flight are being told to isolate for 14 days, undergo an immediate Covid-19 test, the Ministry of Health said.

Australian authorities will be contacting those on the return flight to Sydney to provide advice about testing and isolation.

Public health officials have said that based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score, it is most likely the visitor contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand.

Genome sequencing is underway in Australia to see if the case is linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

More soon.