Covid-19: About 37,000 Wellingtonians had been vaccinated by Monday

Ashley Bloomfield says lockdown is an option in Wellington after a person who travelled there from Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

About 7.7 per cent of Wellington’s population has been immunised against Covid-19.

The latest figures, from the Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards, come as it is confirmed that an Australian traveller had visited the city while infectious with the virus.

By midnight on Monday, at least 37,026 out of the 483,300 residents who live in the health boards’ area had had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. A spokesman for both health boards said numbers were likely underestimated as the vaccination programme was ongoing and the numbers were being updated all the time.

Wellington’s Catholic archbishop Cardinal John Dew gets vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of those who had been inoculated, approximately 4042 were in group 1 – those at risk of contracting the virus, including border works; 23,305 were from priority group 2, mostly healthcare workers; and 9679 were classified as group 3, which encompasses people older than 65.

It is not clear how many people had had two doses and how many had one.

But in total, 73,572 doses of the vaccine had been administered by midnight on Monday, 42,093 of which were first does and 31,479 of which were second doses.

The most up-to-date publicly available data on vaccination rates across the country is from June 13. At that time, 67,431 shots had been given in Wellington (excluding the Wairarapa) compared to 303,026 in Auckland and 72,897 in Canterbury.

That put the capital’s immunisation roll out about 20 per cent ahead of schedule, according to the Ministry of Health.

