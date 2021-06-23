Covid-19: The Delta variant and how 'scarily fleeting' encounters can allow the virus to spread

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins says NZ Covid case is "low risk, but not no risk".

The CCTV footage showed two people out shopping at Bondi Junction Westfield in Sydney. They passed each other quickly but didn’t touch. They simply shared the same airspace for a fleeting moment.

Both are now infected with Covid-19. They caught the Delta variant (a more infectious version of Covid-19 that originated in India) during the ongoing New South Wales outbreak. Australian authorities believe the same thing happened to two others.

A different man infected with Covid-19 travelled to Wellington from Sydney over the weekend. It has not yet been revealed whether he was carrying the Delta variant, but epidemiologist Michael Baker told Stuff it was likely.

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant was quoted on ABC discussing the Bondi incident: “It is basically a crossover of individuals. They are clearly facing each other, but it is literally someone moving across from each other for a moment, close, but momentary.

“In two other cases, we haven't been able to, with CCTV footage, look at the exact same crossover point, but we know they were 20 metres [apart], signing in at different venues at the same time or in that area, so we suspect they did cross over.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the encounter was “scarily fleeting”.

“Literally people not even physically touching each other but fleetingly coming into the same airspace have seen the virus transfer from one person to another.

“That's how contagious it is.”

How Covid-19 spreads

Covid-19 is typically spread from person to person via droplets (typically from a sneeze or cough). The virus can also be passed on via aerosols or microdroplets, again released by a sick person. This is seen as a different method, as particles hang in the air for much longer.

At the start of the pandemic, scientists were still learning about how Covid-19 spreads. There were concerns, for example, that joggers or bikers could spread the disease.

There were also concerns that an infected person may also touch an object or surface, leave the virus and make someone sick. This is now thought to be rare.

What we’ve typically seen in New Zealand outbreaks is Covid-19 spreading between close contacts, most likely via droplets.

University of Auckland associate professor of microbiology Siouxsie Wiles says with the Alpha variant, for example, we’ve mostly seen New Zealanders with Covid-19 infect family members who share the same living space.

That said, we have had unusual cases in New Zealand, particularly in MIQ facilities. We still don’t know what caused the mystery Auckland August cluster that infected more than 170 people. There was an unusual outbreak at the Pullman Hotel.

The thing about the Delta variant is that it makes these rare or “edge cases”, like that one in the Sydney mall, more likely.

The Delta variant will, of course, lead to household infections, Wiles says. But it also leads to cases of “fleeting transmission which is when somebody is essentially sharing the same airspace with someone for a short period of time”.

Auckland University School of Medicine professor Des Gorman agrees. What happened in the mall is a “spectacular” transmission and illustrates just how infectious the Delta variant is, he says.

What we know about Delta

The Delta virus variant is a juggernaut pushing out other SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

It was first identified in India in October 2020, and the World Health Organisation labelled it a variant of interest in April. It was upgraded to one of four variants of concern in May, indicating it could be more infectious, cause more severe disease, or be better equipped to evade vaccines or public health measures.

The biggest concern with the Delta variant is that it’s much more efficient at spreading between people.

Researchers estimate Delta is up to 60 per cent more infectious than the Alpha variant that swept across the UK, and twice as infectious as the original Wuhan strain.

That might not sound that bad, until you consider that viruses spread exponentially.

Remember the R0 value – the average number of people an infected person spreads the virus to?

The R0 for the original Wuhan strain is about 2.5, the Alpha strain is about 3.75 and the Delta strain is about 5.

So for the Wuhan strain, three rounds of spread from a single person would result in about 16 people being infected. For the Delta strain, that same number would be 125.

Now present in more than 80 countries, Delta is pushing out other less infectious variants. It’s now responsible for almost all new infections in the UK and is on track to become the dominant strain in the United States.

United States chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci this week called Delta “the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19”.

The Delta variant also seems to behave differently. In the UK, more young people than previously have been infected. Early evidence suggests it might also increase the risk of hospitalisation, but more data is needed.

The good news is the Pfizer vaccine still works well against Delta. An early study (not yet peer-reviewed) found the Pfizer vaccine was 88 per cent effective after the second dose, but only about 33 per cent effective after the first dose.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Staff turning away customers at Lido Cafe in Wellington on Wednesday.

The 80/20 rule

There’s a pattern that shows up in nature called the 80/20 rule, which fits many scenarios. For example, in business 80 per cent of sales come from 20 per cent of customers.

Early in the pandemic this appeared to apply to Covid-19 – the idea being that 20 per cent of people cause the majority of infections.

“Most people will not infect anyone or a few people. But you can end up with these super spreader events where someone infects tens or hundreds of people, depending on the environment they’re in,” Wiles says.

New Zealand has seemingly got lucky at times. For example, a man went to the gym and supermarket in Auckland earlier this year after a Covid-19 test.

“We've had Alpha cases here, where I've been really surprised there hasn't been more transmission,” she says.

Scientists are not entirely sure if the 80/20 rule applies to the Delta variant. Covid-19 is so widespread in some parts of the world that it’s almost impossible to say how someone was infected.

New Zealand and Australia, however, still have time to look and learn precisely how the virus spreads. Every case can be (and needs to be) examined in great detail.

We may learn a lot about how the Delta variant behaves from this Sydney cluster. We might even learn if the 80/20 rule still applies.