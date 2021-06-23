Covid-19 NZ: Wellingtonians face queues, delays for testing and information

Wellingtonians speak to Stuff at a Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki Street, as the city goes into level 2 lockdown.

Wellingtonians who need to be tested for the coronavirus were faced with long queues at Covid centres while Healthline reported heavy numbers of callers.

People who were at the same locations at the same time as an Australian man with Covid-19 who visited Wellington at the weekend have been urged to get tested for the virus. Anyone who is feeling unwell should also stay home and seek advice about getting tested, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

But a woman who was at the Jack Hacketts and Four Kings bars between 7pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, said she was turned away from a Lower Hutt testing centre because it was too busy: “We’re all in limbo. We can’t get a test. We can’t even get through to someone to book a test,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Many people queued in their car at the Covid testing station on Wellington’s Taranaki St on Wednesday.

The woman, who wanted to be identified only by her first name, Anita, said she had been calling Healthline “every 10 to 15 minutes” to no avail since her mother informed her at 9am that the bars she, her husband, her sister and brother-in-law had visited were locations of interest.

She said the process had been “confusing”, particularly since Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at the 1pm media conference that people with questions should call Healthline. She said they were unsure what to tell their employers or their children’s schools yet.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff There were long delays at the Covid testing centres in Wellington, as the city prepared to go into level 2 lockdown.

After waiting more than an hour for at the Taranaki St testing centre, Daniel Kapoor, 32, was told to come back tomorrow. Five of the twenty people he lived with in shared central-city accommodation were sick with the flu and coronavirus would spread “like wildfire” through his flat, he said.

“I thought it was better to be safe. However, we are not priority at the moment as we are not a close contact. But as responsible citizens thought we would come down for testing.”

Here's how you can get tested if you need to:

Wellington

196-200 Taranaki St. This is primarily a drive-through testing centre, people can also go there on foot, open 10am to 4pm, seven days. But this location will stay open until 6pm on Wednesday June 23. Call 0800 885 022.

There had been some confusion about other testing locations in Wellington city.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon that another testing centre would also be set up at the ASB Sports' Centre at 72 Kemp St in Kilbirnie. However, Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean later said in a statement that the sports’ centre would not be used as a testing site.

Porirua

178 Bedford Street, Porirua, regular opening hours are 9am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 3pm at weekends. But on Wednesday June 23, this testing station will stay open until 6pm. Call 0508 672 862 to book

Kāpiti

Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, State Highway 1, Paraparaumu, is open for testing by appointment only. Call 0800 885 022 to book a test

Hutt Valley

729 High St, Lower Hutt central, open 10am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday and 9am to 4pm Thursday and Friday. Appointments preferred over walk-ins.

Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane St, Upper Hutt is open from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday and 9am to 4.30pm on Thursday. Bookings are preferred.

In the Hutt Valley, call (04) 576 8619 between 9am and 4pm on weekdays to book your test.

If you're not sure if you need a test or want further advice call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

A spokesman for the Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards said they were organising extra testing capacity. Any additional locations will be available on their websites and social media platforms.

A previous version of this story said a testing station would be set up at the ASB Sports’ Centre in Kilbirnie. This was based on information provided by the Ministry of Health, which was incorrect. The story has been updated to say there will not be a testing station at this location.