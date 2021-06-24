Covid-19 NZ: What to do if you're a close or casual-plus contact of the Wellington Covid case

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the positive case from Australia is "low risk, but not no risk".

As Wellington enters its first day of Covid-19 alert level 2, here’s what to do if you are a close or casual-plus contact of the Sydney man who spent the weekend visiting capital attractions.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website, close contacts include people who live or work with someone who has Covid-19 and has been contagious.

In certain circumstances, other people who have been at the same location at the same time as a person with Covid-19 may also be considered a close contact. This is usually when they have been in close physical contact, such as on the same flight, at a health facility or school.

People who have had exposure to a person who is infectious but aren’t a close contact may considered a casual-plus contact if they were at higher risk of transmission than a casual contact. For example, if you were at Te Papa at the same time as the Australian man, you are considered a casual-plus contact. However, if you were at the Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition at the same time, you are a close contact.

The ministry said close contacts should stay at home in isolation for 14 days after their last contact with the person confirmed to have Covid-19.

They need to get tested immediately, again on day 5 and a third time after 12 days. If they get symptoms – which can include a dry cough, fever and loss of taste or smell – at any stage, they need to get another test ,and people in their household should also get tested and stay at home until they get a negative result.

Casual-plus contacts should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If they get symptoms they should get tested immediately and stay at home until they get a negative result.

Casual-plus contacts without symptoms should get tested five days after their last contact with the case and stay at home until they get a negative result.

Household contacts of close contacts should stay home and get tested if they or anyone else in the same home gets symptoms. Otherwise they are free to go to about their normal lives.

Contacts of casual-plus contacts are not considered contacts at all and don't need to take any extra precautions above the ministry’s general advice – unless they get symptoms, in which case they should stay at home and get a test.

How do I know if I’m a close or casual-plus contact?

If you scanned in at a location of interest using the Covid-19 Tracer App, you should receive a QR notification. This will give you brief advice and a link for more information.

If you are a close contact the notification will be orange. If you're a casual-plus contact it will be yellow.

Contact tracers may also get in touch with you directly.

It’s also a good idea to keep checking the locations of interest as more are released by the Ministry of Health.

If you are still unsure, call Healthline on 0800 611 116.