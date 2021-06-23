Covid-19 NZ: Te Papa surrealist exhibition 'very crowded', ministry scrambles to trace 2500 museum visitors

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the positive case from Australia is "low risk, but not no risk".

A woman who attended Te Papa’s surrealist exhibition, which has been closed due to a Covid-19 scare, says the small gallery spaces were crammed with people at the weekend.

The Ministry of Health is scrambling to deal with an estimated 2500 visitors to the museum who may have been exposed to the virus.

The woman, who is considered a close contact of the confirmed Covid-19 case from Sydney and is now self-isolating and being tested, said she was “a bit shell-shocked” finding out she was at the Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen at the same time the man was.

“It was certainly very crowded,” the woman said, adding that it was not quite shoulder-to-shoulder inside the exhibition “but pretty close to it”.

Jo Moore Visitors view Salvador Dalí’s Mae West Lips Sofa, 1938, in Te Papa’s Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition. A visitor on Saturday says the gallery was crowded.

“There are lots of spaces to get close to things, and you can sit on benches and watch films. There are places you can crowd around Salvador Dali pictures or whatever you are interested in,” she said.

Saturday is one of the museum’s busiest days and as well as exploring the museum generally, the man visited the ticketed exhibition. He was there between 3.05pm and 5.45pm.

The woman said it was a “foul day” in the capital on Saturday, with many people heading to Te Papa. The museum estimates about 2000-2500 people visited it in the affected time period, and up to 600 of those people visited the exhibition.

“It was a bit of a shock finding out I was there at the same time,” the woman said.

The woman’s tour was at 3pm Saturday. She signed in to the museum on the Covid Tracer app and the tour took about one hour. “It was very crowded as we moved through,” she said.

“I feel fine. I am a little bit nervous and taking all precautions. I am hoping that the social distancing you could do in the exhibition will have done the trick. But people were not avoiding each other, it was quite a small space.”

The museum closed to visitors and staff on Wednesday, and would also be closed on Thursday while staff assessed the situation. The closure would enable the museum to deep clean its exhibitions and building, and decide whether it would reopen on Friday.

Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston said the museum would ensure everything was done to protect the community.

“We will reopen when it is safe to reopen – when we are confident. We are focused on reaching staff ... and making sure they know what they need to do,” adding that by midday Wednesday the museum had contacted nearly everybody who worked on Saturday.

Johnston said she was impressed how swiftly Te Papa staff responded to the news, including people’s understanding and being supportive of the decision to close.

“We have detailed plans in place, and we know what we need to do to protect our manuhiri and the community,” she said.

That included a “solid” cleaning regime in place since last year, which included all interactive and high-contact exhibition material.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston is a close contact and is self-isolating at home.

Johnston was a close contact herself due to visiting the exhibition on Saturday afternoon. She was self-isolating and working from home.

“We will be in close contact with the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen which owns the Surrealist Art collection, to ensure they are up to date with the actions we are taking.”

Te Papa learned it was a location of interest on Wednesday morning when the information was made public by the Ministry of Health.

People can get a refund of any cancelled exhibition tickets via Ticketek, or rebook.

The exhibition, which opened on June 12, is scheduled to run to October 31. It features works from some of the world's most renowned surrealists including Dali, Marcel Duchamp and Leonora Carrington.