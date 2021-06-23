Covid-19 NZ: Return to level 2 'bitter pill to swallow' for Wellington hospitality venues

Yumi Shu, left, and Kungu Wang outside Lido Cafe, where they continued dining for roughly 45 minutes after it was named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Popular brunch cafés, an Irish pub and an award-winning restaurant are among six Wellington hospitality spots identified as locations of interest after a Sydney man with Covid-19 spent a weekend in the capital.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the announcement of a move to level 2 in the Wellington region was a “bitter pill to swallow for local operators.”

A man who has tested positive for Covid-19 visited Floriditas Restaurant on Cuba St on Saturday between 12.45pm and 4pm; Highwater Eatery, also on Cuba St, between 5.45pm and 9.30pm; and Jack Hackett's Bar on Taranaki St between 8:45pm and midnight.

The Ministry of Health said some of the times might overlap as extra time had been added on either side of each visit to ensure all potential contacts were reached.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Pickle & Pie on Lombard St is one of six central city hospitality spots listed as locations of interest after a man with Covid-19 spent a weekend in Wellington.

On Sunday, the man visited Pickle & Pie café on Lombard St, between 9.45am and 11.37am, The Lido café on Victoria St between 1pm and 2.45pm, and One Red Dog on Customhouse Quay between 7pm and 9pm.

Bidois said being a business that has been visited by a positive case adds another layer of compliance and stress on to an already difficult situation.

“Weekends are the busiest times for our industry, and we know that some of our members are already experiencing cancellations for the weekend. We’re hopeful that the contact tracers are able to work quickly and establish if there has been any community transmission so that we continue to operate in a level 1 environment,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the positive case from Australia is "low risk, but not no risk".

Popular restaurant Floritidas had already been inundated with messages, most of which were “amazingly kind” but a few which weren’t, likely from people who were scared, co-owner Dominique McMillan said.

“There is a need for kindness in these times. Many of our customer-facing staff are concerned for themselves and their families and how they’re going to get through the next two weeks. Nobody has asked for this, and we're just trying to follow the rules. Hopefully this is all over soon,” McMillan said.

“It’s a shock. It’s difficult and frustrating, but the most important thing is to get it right and do it properly. We want to be open as soon as possible, so it’s important that we follow the rules properly,” she said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Staff were turning away customers at Lido Cafe just after midday, following an announcement it is a location of interest.

After being announced as a location of interest, café diners remained inside Lido Café on Victoria St for at least an hour, however staff at the site were stopping new customers from entering.

Pickle & Pie said on social media the café was closed and would be deep cleaning again.

“Sunday is always deep, deep cleaning day too, so rest assured the place was sparkling on Sunday,” the post said.

One Red Dog restaurant owner David Pearce said it closed its doors on Wednesday and a deep clean had been done on all touchable surfaces.

Eight out of 22 staff members were affected and Pearce said he wanted to make sure day-five testing results came back before other staff were allowed back to work.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Floriditas announced to customers on social media it had been named as a location of interest.

“We are hoping to look at opening on Monday and are awaiting further advice from the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub venue manager Kushla Mathie said the bar was now closed.

Mathie was in the process of advising staff, organising a deep clean and recommending those who worked on Saturday night get tested for Covid-19.

The toilets at 4 Kings Bar, below Jack Hackett’s, had also been identified as a location of interest.

Also in the same building is Dirty Little Secret, a rooftop bar. The bar posted on social media saying it wasn’t a location of interest but was closing for the day to be extra cautious.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, however we’re sure you understand our safety-first approach,” the post said.

Mandy Te/Stuff A sign at One Red Dog on Customhouse Quay after it was named location of interest on Wednesday.

A person, who did not want to be named, was at Jack Hackett’s on Saturday night and said it had been a quiet night. “It was actually a very quiet weekend. There was probably only 20 or 30 customers in there at its busiest,” he said.

Countdown Cable Lane was also a location of interest.

Countdown's general safety manager Kiri Hannifin said it was told “late this morning” about the Sydney man visiting the Cable Car Lane store.

“We’re taking the precaution to close the store and carry out a deep clean this afternoon, in addition to the cleaning that is undertaken through the day,” Hannifin said.

“We’ve asked team members who worked the Sunday evening shift not to come to work, to stay home, self-isolate and get tested as directed by the Ministry of Health.”

“It’s obviously unsettling news... our Wellington stores have been busy today, and we want to reiterate to all Wellingtonians, and indeed all New Zealanders, that there is no need to buy more than you need.”

Hannifin said stores would be open and there was no chance of running out of stock.

“We know alert level changes are disruptive, and we ask people to be kind and respectful in our stores, to our store teams and to each other.”