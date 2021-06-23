Covid-19 NZ: The Wellington hospitality spots that are now locations of interest

Pickle & Pie on Lombard St is one of six central city hospitality spots listed as locations of interest after a man with Covid-19 spent a weekend in Wellington.

Popular brunch cafés, an Irish pub and an award-winning restaurant are among six Wellington hospitality spots identified as locations of interest after a Sydney man with Covid-19 spent a weekend in the capital.

One popular cafe, Floritidas, had already been inundated with messages and “not all of them kind”, co-owner Dominique McMillan said.

“There is a need for kindness in these times. Many of our customer-facing staff are concerned for themselves and their families and how they’re going to get through the next two weeks. Nobody has asked for this, and we're just trying to follow the rules. Hopefully this is all over soon,” McMillan said.

“It’s a shock. It’s difficult and frustrating, but the most important thing is to get it right and do it properly. We want to be open as soon as possible, so it’s important that we follow the rules properly,” she said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Staff were turning away customers at Lido Cafe just after midday, following an announcement it is a location of interest.

The man visited Floriditas Restaurant on Cuba St on Saturday between 12.45pm and 4pm, Highwater Eatery, also on Cuba St, between 5.45pm and 9.30pm, and Jack Hackett's Bar on Taranaki St between 8:45pm and 12am.

The Ministry of Health said some times might overlap, as extra time had been added on either side of each visit, to ensure all potential contacts were reached.

On Sunday, the man visited Pickle & Pie café on Lombard St, between 9.45am and 11.37am, The Lido café on Victoria St between 1pm and 2.45pm, and One Red Dog on Customhouse Quay between 7pm and 9pm.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Floriditas announced to customers on social media it had been named as a location of interest.

Floriditas posted on social media at 10.30am on Wednesday that it had received a call from the Ministry of Health and that it had closed.

“All staff working that day are isolating. We apologise for the inconvenience, but it’s critically important for us, and for Wellington, and for New Zealand as a whole that everyone does their part,” the post said.

After being announced as a location of interest, cafe diners remained inside Lido Cafe on Victoria St, however staff at the site were stopping new customers from entering.

Pickle & Pie said on social media the café was closed and would be deep cleaning again.

”Sunday is always deep, deep cleaning day too, so rest assured the place was sparkling on Sunday,” the post said.

Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub venue manager Kushla Mathie said the bar was now closed.

Mathie was in the process of advising staff, organising a deep clean and recommending those who worked on Saturday night get tested for Covid-19.

The toilets at 4 Kings Bar, below Jack Hackett’s, had also been identified as a location of interest.

Also in the same building is Dirty Little Secret, a rooftop bar.

The bar posted on social media saying it wasn’t a location of interest but was closing for the day to be extra cautious.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, however we’re sure you understand our safety-first approach,” the post said.

A person, who did not want to be named, was at Jack Hackett’s on Saturday night and said it had been a quiet night.

“It was actually a very quiet weekend. There was probably only 20 or 30 customers in there at its busiest,” he said.