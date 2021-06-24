Covid-19 NZ: Testing times in testing lines as Wellington tries to stave off outbreak

Wellingtonians speak to Stuff at a Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki Street, as the city goes into level 2 lockdown.

Health authorities in Wellington struggled to respond to demand for information and requests for testing yesterday, as people who were potentially exposed to Covid-19 when an infected Australian man visited Wellington tried to follow instructions.

The frustrations at the inability to get tested or find information came on top of questions about delays in alerting the public to the infected man’s visit, and amid rumbles about the Wellington region’s vaccine roll-out.

Together, they added to a sense that Aotearoa is a hair’s breadth away from squandering its world-renowned efforts to eliminate the coronavirus. Other places with “gold-standard” responses, like Taiwan and Singapore, have shown how easy it is to fall prey to the ever-mutating virus.

Half of the staff at Floriditas café who were exposed to Covid-19 were tested yesterday, and half will be tested today.

“It is really an extreme situation and it has exceeded the capacity [of contact tracers],” said University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker. “It is a big concern. Our future depends on one thing and that is how infectious that person is.”

The Wellington region, including Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast, moved to alert level 2 at 6pm on Wednesday night and will stay there at least until Sunday, while the rest of the country remained at level 1.

Releasing details of the places visited by the traveller from Sydney, the Ministry of Health urged everyone who was a close contact of the man – such as those who were at the same restaurants or at Te Papa at the same time – to isolate and contact Healthline to arrange to get tested immediately.

But the Healthline was overloaded with the demand, with many people waiting for more than an hour to speak to someone, and then sometimes being given advice that turned out to be incorrect, like instructions to go to testing centres without an appointment.

“The whole day we were ringing and ringing,” said Anita Hay, a Lower Hutt woman who was at two of the locations of interest on Saturday night – Jack Hacketts and Four Kings bars – at the same time as the infected man and was therefore supposed to be tested as soon as possible.

KEVIN STENT Wellingtonians line up at a Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki Street, including Aron Narayan(centre), as the city goes into level 2 lockdown.

She began phoning Healthline from 9am, but when she couldn’t get through, she visited the Lower Hutt testing centre and was referred to a walk-in clinic, which told her to call Healthline. Hay eventually got through to an operator just before 8pm, and booked a test for Thursday.

Another woman, who asked to withhold her name, said her husband, a retail manager in Wellington who had been unwell, was repeatedly told wrong information yesterday.

“What this tells me is that Wellington is far from capable to deal with any level of outbreak,” she said, her frustration boiling over. “We have become very complacent and ignorant of how the process works or how to conduct testing in our area.”

Healthline had three times as many calls by midday Wednesday as it had at the same time on Tuesday, a Ministry of Health spokesman said, and a further 70 operators were taking calls from midday. Most people waited between 20 minutes and an hour to speak to an operator

A spokesman for the Capital & Coast District Health Board, Chas Te Runa, could not confirm how many tests were carried out in the region on Wednesday.

At the Taranaki St testing centre, Daniel Kapoor, 32, was told to come back tomorrow after waiting in line for more than an hour. Five of the 20 people he lived with in shared central-city accommodation were sick with the flu and coronavirus would spread “like wildfire” through his flat, he said. Now he was anxious he had put himself at further risk by waiting in line.

“I thought it was better to be safe. However, we are not priority at the moment as we are not a close contact. But as responsible citizens thought we would come down for testing,” he said.

Aron Narayan​, 45, was waiting for a test because he was in the same area as the infected man on Sunday. “I woke up with a sore throat this morning so thought I would come and get a test done,” he said.

Getting tested

If you're a close contact or casual-plus, you will need to get tested. Close contacts need to be tested immediately, then on day 5 and 12 after exposure. Casual-plus people need to be tested on day 5 after exposure. If you're not sure if you need a test or want further advice call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Wellington

196-200 Taranaki St. This is primarily a drive-through testing centre, people can also go there on foot, open 10am to 4pm, seven days. But this location will stay open until 6pm on Thursday June 24. Call 0800 885 022.

Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai: Pop-up testing centre open Thursday 24 June 10am to 6pm and Friday 25 June 10am to 6pm

Porirua

178 Bedford St, Cannons Creek, Porirua, regular opening hours are 9am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 3pm at weekends. But this location will stay open until 5pm on Thursday and Friday. Call 0508 672 862 to book

Kāpiti

Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, State Highway 1, Paraparaumu, is open for testing by appointment only. Call 0800 885 022 to book a test

Hutt Valley