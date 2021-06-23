Covid-19 NZ: Supermarkets urge Wellingtonians not to buy more than they need as alert level 2 starts

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield discuss the latest on the Wellington situation.

Despite Wellington supermarkets urging shoppers not to stockpile or panic buy as the capital entered Covid alert level 2, at least one supermarket shelf was already stripped of toilet paper by Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Countdown’s general manager of safety, Kiri Hannifin​, urged Wellingtonians, and everyone outside the region, that “there is no need to buy more than you need ... all our stores will be open throughout every alert level, we have plenty of stock, and there is no chance of running out”.

One of its shops, the Countdown on Cable Car Lane was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a Sydney man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, visited the store on Sunday, June 20, between 6pm and 7.15pm. Cleaning was taking place and staff who worked on Sunday had been told to stay home.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Supermarkets have urged people not to panic buy and that there is enough stock. (File photo)

Hannifin said it was “unsettling news” and urged people to scan in using the Covid-19 Tracer app when visiting its stores.

“We know alert level changes are disruptive, and we ask people to be kind and respectful in our stores to our store teams and to each other.”

Foodstuffs, which operates New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square, said there would be increased sanitisation, safety measures and physical distancing in their Wellington stores.

“We would like to reassure customers that, just like before, our supply chain is robust,” its statement on Wednesday said.

“We are working hard to make sure all the grocery items households might need are on the shelf and readily available. Just buy what you need, as you need it.”

The stores had “good stocks” of personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser, it said.

However, some supermarkets appeared to already be low on supplies on Wednesday evening.

Countdown Kilbirnie had seen large numbers of people buy toilet paper, with shelves looking empty around 4.30pm.

Stuff The Kilbirnie Countdown was nearly out of toilet paper as of 4.30pm on Wednesday.

New World Metro in Willis St, which saw large lines most evenings during previous outbreaks, was relatively calm.

A line of about 15 people were waiting outside at 6pm. There was plenty of toilet paper on the shelves, although bread was almost sold out.

Previously, lockdowns have led to supermarket shoppers facing long waits as panic buying occurred – most significantly of toilet paper.