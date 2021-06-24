New Covid-19 vaccine developed in China to be tested on Kiwis

A New Zealand clinical research company is calling for volunteers to test a new Covid-19 vaccine (file photo)

A medical research company is looking for Christchurch and Auckland residents to trial a new potential Covid-19 vaccine developed in China.

New Zealand Clinical Research (NZCR) announced on Wednesday it is looking for 100 healthy volunteers between 18 and 80 years old, to test a vaccine called ReCOV developed by Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology.

As a phase one trial, it would be the first time ReCOV had been tested on humans.

This comes as Wellington entered Covid-19 alert level 2 on Wednesday evening, after a Sydney man tested positive for Covid-19 after spending the weekend in Wellington.

NZCR medical director Chris Wynne said this was New Zealand’s opportunity to join the battle against Covid-19.

“We are very pleased to be taking part in this important Covid-19 vaccine study, giving us the chance to help the rest of the world fight this pandemic.”

He said the pandemic had highlighted how important clinical research was to the world.

“Clinical research has always been a key factor in the development of life-saving medicines, but it took Covid-19 to really put a spotlight on our work.

“The world needs more safe and effective vaccines.”

Wynne said trial was authorised by both MedSafe, and the Health and Disability Ethics Committee. However, the Ministry of Health was unable to confirm this despite repeated requests from Stuff.

“New Zealand is a great environment [for a trial] because there’s a robust regulatory environment, we don’t have Covid-19 in our community,” Wynne said.

“There is a global pandemic ... New Zealand also has a responsibility to contribute.”

Trial participants would receive two doses of either ReCOV or a placebo, which contained no active medication.

They would be randomly allocated to vaccine or placebo groups, and neither the participant nor the study doctor would know which group they were in.

After six weeks, participants who received the placebo would exit the study, and be free to enter the Ministry of Health’s vaccine programme.

Those selected to participate would attend a screening visit, and nine outpatient visits.

An NZCR spokesperson said the ReCOV vaccine was derived from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Like other vaccines, it worked to stimulate antibody production, which helped develop immunity and protection against Covid-19 infection.

The trial would be run in Auckland starting in June, and Christchurch starting in July.

NZCR said all its trials were conducted in line with international clinical trial standards, and took place in the company’s modern, well-equipped medical research facilities.

A spokesperson said they were New Zealand’s largest private clinical research facility, with more than 35 years of research experience involving more than 500 studies.

About 2000 people took part in NZCR studies each year, the spokesperson said.

Trial participants will be compensated for their involvement.