Covid-19 NZ: Christchurch criminal trial adjourned due to possible Covid risk

A criminal trial in the Christchurch District Court was adjourned on Wednesday after a possible Covid-risk was identified. (File photo)

A criminal trial in the Christchurch District Court was adjourned after a lawyer involved was identified as having been at a location in Wellington connected to the latest Covid-19 case from Australia.

The jury trial against a man facing charges of indecent assaulting a child started on Monday and had been set down for three days.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed it was adjourned on Wednesday because a lawyer involved had been at a location of interest in Wellington connected to the latest Covid-19 case from Australia.

Stuff understands the trial, which is close to being finalised, will continue on Friday via video-link.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Highly likely' there'll be more community cases, as family link probed

* Covid-19: No change in alert level 'at this stage' despite new community cases

* Coronavirus: Over 30,000 court cases adjourned in level 4 lockdown



On Wednesday afternoon security staff at the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct were seen wearing face masks, a precautionary measure not usually undertaken when the region is in alert level 1.

The Ministry of Justice has not yet clarified what the possible Covid risk would mean for other proceedings taking place in the court building.

STUFF Covid response minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield discuss the latest on the Wellington situation.

The Wellington region, including Wairarapa and the Kāpiti Coast up to Ōtaki, moved to alert level 2 from 6pm on Wednesday night after a Sydney man who tested positive for Covid-19 spent the weekend in Wellington.

The man had contracted Covid-19 before arriving in New Zealand.

Officials have identified four close contacts, two in Palmerston North and two in Tauranga. All four tested negative for the virus.

The Ministry of Health has published a list of locations of interest, and people are advised to check the list and follow advice.

The rest of the country remains in alert level 1.