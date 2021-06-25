Covid-19: If Aussie tourist who visited Wellington has Delta variant, alert level shift may be needed

The Australian tourist who visited Wellington while infectious with Covid-19 could have the more contagious Delta variant of the virus – and if that’s the case, a shift in alert levels is needed an expert warns.

The strain is believed to be twice as contagious as the type of coronavirus previously found in New Zealand, and given the number of locations the Sydney man went, any community clusters that pop up could be much larger than those sparked by earlier outbreaks.

The tourist has been linked to Sydney’s Delta cluster, but this has not yet been confirmed by genomic sequencing. It is also not yet clear how contagious he is, given his close contacts have thus far tested negative, and he has already had one dose of vaccine.

Wellington is currently at alert level 2 and the rest of the country is at level 1. But University of Otago epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig​ said it was “very likely” that New Zealand would need to scale up movement restrictions once Delta is confirmed.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff People queued at the Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki St, as Wellington moved into level 2.

If the variant is Delta, she said, “we need to start taking steps immediately to prevent airborne spread. Reports from Delta outbreaks show that people can become infected just by being in the same indoor space.

“Lockdown works as a circuit-breaker to stop a developing outbreak. [They] are very effective because in essence everyone is in quarantine, including people who might be infectious but don’t know it.”

University of Canterbury professor of mathematics and statistics Michael Plank​ said while the usual control measures – like good hand hygiene and wearing masks on public transport – would still help stop the spread of the Delta variant, any new infections in the community would be “red flags", indicating a need to move up alert levels.

Whether that would mean a regional lockdown or country-wide restrictions would depend on where any cases were found. While one or two cases in Wellington “may be manageable”, cases elsewhere may require a national alert level shift, Plank said.

Both Plank and Kvalsvig supported the expanded use of masks in any poorly ventilated, indoor environment. Preventing people re-breathing the same air as others had a bigger impact on halting transmission than physical distancing measures, they said.

University of Auckland data modeller professor Shaun Hendy​ said research into previous strains of Covid-19 showed 20 per cent of people are responsible for 80 per cent of transmission.

It was not yet clear if the Delta variant followed that pattern, but if it did, there were “a range of possible outcomes”, depending on whether the Sydney man was among the 20 per cent of cases who spread the disease far and wide, or the 80 per cent who don't shed as much of the virus.

“It’ll depend on the number of cases [in the coming days]. It’s possibly something that will test our contact tracing,” Hendy said.

Either way, the risk was compounded by the fact the Australian visitor had been to several crowded indoor venues, as well as the fact that Delta was doubly infectious.

“All things being equal, this variant will require us to be more stringent and to be more cautious.....It’s possible that we need to see another short, sharp, lockdown to deal with it.”

About the Delta variant

The Delta variant was first found in India in October 2020. The World Health Organisation has since labelled it one of four variants of concern, indicating it could be more infectious, cause more severe disease, or be able to evade vaccines or public health measures.

Now present in more than 80 countries, Delta is responsible for almost all new infections in the UK and is on track to become the dominant strain in the United States.

The Pfizer vaccine is effective against the Delta variant.