Covid-19: Extra testing stations for Wellington, expert says what people are seeing is a 'key challenge in outbreak control'

More Covid-19 testing sites are being added in Wellington after the process of getting a Covid-19 test in the city has come under fire from people struggling to get swabbed or to find out the information they need.

Health authorities in Wellington on Thursday added extra testing sites in Karori, Johnsonville and Lower Hutt’s Riverbank car park but still struggled to respond to demand for information and requests for testing.

On Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were more than 50 testing sites across the Wellington region.

An additional central city site will be established on Thursday or Friday. Up to 3500 tests can be done today; tomorrow that number will rise to 4500, Bloomfield said. This comes after an Australian man infected with Covid-19 visited several popular eateries and Te Papa last weekend.

The Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki St in Wellington on Thursday morning. The centre is booked out for the day.

According to the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, there were 6999 tests nationwide of which 2100 were taken in Wellington – five times the number of the day before. And Healthline had its fourth biggest day in its history of phone calls, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Hipkins said high demand was a good thing, but those who were not considered a contact should leave testing space for those who need it.

One man, Nick Dravitzki, who had been at Te Papa, said he spent most of Wednesday on the phone to Healthline attempting to make an appointment to no avail. He tried his luck on Thursday morning and managed to get swabbed at the busy Wellington’s Taranaki St testing station.

“The system wasn’t working as seamlessly as you would hope,” he said.

Over at the Hataitai pop-up testing station, Mathew Mallon​ was confused when he arrived for his appointment at 10.20am.

There was only one line for people with appointments and walk-ins.

By 10.35am, he was still about 15th in line, suggesting it may be better to turn up rather than make an appointment for a specific time at the Hataitai testing station.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mathew Mallon was having his second Covid-19 test in a week after having symptoms. He was at Te Papa last weekend at the same time as the Australian man infected with Covid-19.

Thursday's test will be the second in a week for Mallon, who returned a negative test last week after having symptoms.

He was at Te Papa last weekend around the same time as the Sydney man and said it was a bit of a pain to have to get re-tested and be off work as he had just started a new job.

One expert said what people were seeing in Wellington was a “key challenge of outbreak control”.

“You can have huge day-to-day variations in demand for particular systems, including testing and contact tracing,” epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig​ from the University of Otago said.

“No-one could have predicted that today would be the day when testing in Wellington went sky-high, but it was predictable that sooner or later the system would need to scale up very suddenly,” Kvalsvig said.

“We’ve been watching Covid-19 variants become more and more infectious around the world, and it was only a matter of time before we had a scare here in New Zealand.”

SUPPLIED Otago University epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig says once the dust settles, system designers would need to look at testing data and check whether access was fair.

”Our testing system is very good and has adapted well in the past, so hopefully this one will be a dry run that the system can learn from,” she said.

It was important to make sure those most at risk were at the front of the testing queue and once “the dust settles”, system designers would need to look at testing data and check whether access was fair, she said.

“Unequal access could be critical in a major outbreak because the people who most need an urgent test often experience significant barriers to getting tested.

The region would have likely been geared for a case related to the border where, previously, community links had been contained, University of Otago's senior lecturer Lesley Gray, from the Department of Primary Health Care and General Practice said.

Gray said the surprise case would have been something officials were not prepared for.

“All the centres that have international travellers and bubble travellers – all locations have to consider the ‘what if’.”

When asked whether New Zealand could look to other countries to help ease the testing process, Gray said long lines were not unusual, referring to the wait times people had recently experienced overseas.

However, she did encourage the Government to think about pre-departure Covid-19 tests.

“While there are some known limitations with pre-departure tests, it would seem sensible to require some form of negative test prior to boarding any flight to New Zealand, whether quarantine-free or MIQ bound.

“Potentially if the current Sydney case had a pre-departure test, they may not have boarded their flight or visited New Zealand on this occasion.”

How is some Covid-19 testing done overseas?

In Taiwan, testing sites are all over the country.

There are two types of tests available – the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) type, which takes up to two days for results, according to outlet Focus Taiwan.

Rapid tests are also used, especially in virus hot spots. They are not as accurate as PCR tests but provide results within 10 to 15 minutes.

If someone has a positive rapid test, they will later take a PCR test and have to quarantine.

Singapore has recently opened up Quick Test Centres, where people who are considered high-risk, can administer their own Covid-19 tests with the help of a healthcare official nearby.

Getting tested in the Wellington region

If you're a close contact or casual-plus, you will need to get tested. Close contacts need to be tested immediately, then on day 5 and 12 after exposure. Casual-plus people need to be tested on day 5 after exposure. If you're not sure if you need a test or want further advice call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Wellington

196-200 Taranaki St. This is primarily a drive-through testing centre, people can also go there on foot, open 10am to 4pm, seven days. But this location will stay open until 6pm on Thursday June 24. Call 0800 885 022. This testing station is fully booked on Thursday.

Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai: Pop-up testing centre open Thursday 24 June 10am to 6pm and Friday 25 June 10am to 6pm.

Wellington Regional Hospital, carpark by Te Hopai, off Mein St. Open 1pm to 6pm and will reopen at 8am on Friday.

24 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. Open until 4.30pm and will reopen at 9.30am on Friday.

Karori Medical Centre, 11 Parkvale Rd. Open from 1pm to 5pm, and wll reopen at 1pm on Friday.

Porirua

178 Bedford St, Cannons Creek, Porirua, regular opening hours are 9am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 3pm at weekends. But this location will stay open until 5pm on Thursday and Friday. Call 0508 672 862 to book.

Kāpiti

Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, State Highway 1, Paraparaumu, is open for testing by appointment only. Call 0800 885 022 to book a test.

Hutt Valley

729 High St, Lower Hutt central, open 10am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday and 9am to 4pm Thursday and Friday. Appointments preferred over walk-ins.

Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane St, Upper Hutt is open from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday and 9am to 4.30pm on Thursday. Bookings are preferred.

Riverbank car park, Lower Hutt. Times for Friday are yet to be confirmed. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

In the Hutt Valley, call (04) 576 8619 between 9am and 4pm on weekdays to book your test.

Wairarapa