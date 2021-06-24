Wairarapa's midwinter festivities at risk of Covid flare-up

The Greytown Festival of Christmas will be running for the month of July. Organisers are hoping a Covid outbreak doesn’t scupper plans.

Wairarapa remains relatively unaffected by Wellington’s Covid scare, but residents are aware that could change in an instant.

Accommodation bookings were holding firm in popular destinations such as Greytown and Martinborough, local hotel owners say.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Festival of Christmas will feature projection lighting displays on some of Greytown’s prominent buildings.

But with Greytown hosting its annual month-long Festival of Christmas, due to kick off on July 2, the hosts are hoping that positive Covid tests don’t start popping up in Wellington in the next few days.

Nick Rogers​, proprietor of The White Swan hotel in Greytown, said half his bookings were Wellington people. Although accommodation bookings were holding steady, people weren’t dining out as much under Level 2, he said.

“We have noticed there’s a distinct lack of confidence of people going out socially. The test for us will be this weekend because we are so reliant on the Wellington trade.”

supplied The White Swan in Greytown was busier in July last year than January.

Rogers was helping organise the town’s Festival of Christmas, which would see Main Street and its businesses adorned with festive lighting, as well as a range of events organised through the month of July.

They were just hoping, like everyone else, that the infected Australian tourist didn’t transmit the virus during his whirlwind visit through Wellington, he said. “We want this to move through quickly because we are so looking forward to this Christmas Festival.”

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said that despite Level 2 conditions, it was still “pretty much business as usual” in the region.

“It’s not the end of the world at the moment, because it is the quietest time of the year and the weather’s been absolutely terrible, but it ain’t over yet,” he said on Thursday.

Level 2 did not seem to have disrupted any major planned events in Wairarapa so far, but there were still unplanned activities such as tangihanga and funerals which might have to restrict numbers.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa Line trains at Masterton Railway Station about to leave for Wellington. Metlink personnel said around half of the passengers on the early morning trains were wearing masks.

Commuters on the Wairarapa Line trains (and replacement buses) to Wellington were reporting a sharp drop in patronage on Thursday after Level 2 came into force.

Masks were generally being worn on peak-hour services, but passengers were not as stringent with masks on off-peak services, said passenger Tina Hobson.

Covid testing was being carried out across Wairarapa, with the medical centres in each of the towns taking appointments.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF/Stuff There has been an upsurge in testing at Masterton Medical Centre since Wednesday.

Masterton Medical Centre manager Robyn Wilson said they were well-prepared for Level 2,

and there had definitely been an upsurge in the numbers of people requiring a Covid test since the Wellington exposure incident.

Wairarapa After Hours operating from the site on weekends would also have more capacity on Saturday and Sunday which usually operated from 10.30am-12.30pm.