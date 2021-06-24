Ryman Healthcare implements no-visitors policy across five Wellington villages in response to Covid

Extra precautions are being taken at retirement villages and rest homes in the Wellington region following the announcement an Australian man with Covid-19 visited the city last weekend. (File photo).

Ryman Healthcare is taking a “super-cautious approach” by implementing a no-visitor policy at its five retirement villages across the Wellington region.

It was putting the policy in place after news broke on Wednesday that an Australian man, who had Covid-19





tested positive for Covid-19, spent a weekend in Wellington, Ryman Healthcare spokesman David King said.

The only exception is for families of people in palliative or end-of-life care.

“Obviously we have a lot of residents in care, so we are taking a really super-cautious approach,” King said.

The policy would remain until at least Sunday, when new information about alert level changes was available, King said.

Inside the villages, residents are adhering to level 2 rules. King said all staff were wearing face masks and undergoing temperature checks.

Unlimited sick leave was on offer for staff if they felt unwell and needed to go home.

So far 19 locations of interest, including Te Papa, bars, cafés and a hotel, have been identified around Wellington, which moved into alert level 2 at 6pm on Wednesday.

No visitors are allowed at Ryman Healthcare villages in the Wellington region under alert level 2. (File photo).

A spokeswoman for Summerset, Jenny Bridgen, said visitors were still allowed to visit its villages and care centres in the region.

However, people under the age of 16 were not allowed to visit care centres, unless for compassionate reasons, due to their higher risk of spreading the virus, Bridgen said.

All visitors are required to complete a health screening form before entering sites and won’t be able to visit if they had been to one of the locations of interest.

In an email to residents and families, Summerset general manager of operations, Eleanor Young, said Covid-19 vaccines for care residents and staff in the Wellington region were completed nearly a month ago.

“So we should have an increased level of protection for our most vulnerable residents,” Young said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff David Vincent lost his mum Camille Vincent in the Rosewood Covid-19 cluster in April last year.

Last year, a total of five clusters, one in Waikato, two in Auckland and two in Christchurch, were linked to aged residential care facilities.

One cluster at Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch in April last year resulted in 12 deaths, making up nearly half of New Zealand’s 26 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

The Canterbury District Health Board later found the rest home had made several breaches of its age-related residential care services agreement, relating to food, cleaning and laundry services; human resources obligations and the provision of sufficient staff; and emergency provision of personal supplies.

Also in April last year, four residents living at CHT St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū, Auckland, died after contracting the virus.

In total 51 cases were linked to St Margaret's, but only half were residents and staff.