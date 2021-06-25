Covid-19 NZ: Wellington awaits crucial test results from close contacts

Staff were kept busy all day at the Covid-19 testing station,Cannons Creek ,Porirua.

Wellington has been on tenterhooks since it was revealed a Sydney tourist who visited the city over the weekend went on to test positive for Covid-19.

With health authorities operating under the assumption he was infected with the highly-contagious Delta variant and the region sitting at alert level 2, crucial test results from people at locations of interest were set to begin filtering through on Friday.

But instead of seeing a flood of people at a testing station in the carpark at Te Papa Tongarewa – among the list of sites the man visited – testing queues were largely non-existent when Stuff visited on Friday morning.

The Te Papa community testing station was among newly-added testing sites, aimed at bolstering testing capacity.

Covid-19 test sites were also operating in Kāpiti, Porirua, Johnsonville, Karori, Hataitai, Wellington central, Newtown, Upper and Lower Hutt. Some general practices were also offering testing.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cones outnumber cars at the Te Papa Covid-19 testing station in Wellington on Friday morning.

Capital & Coast District Health Board estimated that Covid-19 swab numbers on Thursday had “far exceeded the 2100 carried out” the previous day, however definitive numbers were due to arrive on Friday.