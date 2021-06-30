Covid-19: New data suggests herd immunity unachievable in New Zealand

Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

Herd immunity appears unachievable in New Zealand, with new modelling showing 97 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the spread of new Covid-19 variants.

Border controls, contact tracing, community testing and other measures will likely need to remain in place for at least the duration of the entire vaccine rollout to avoid deaths and hospitalisations, experts say.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Many countries around the globe have set specific targets for their Covid-19 immunisation campaigns, but the New Zealand Government has been reluctant to set an official, wide-ranging target for the general population.

New modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini calculated, for the first time, New Zealand-specific theoretical estimates for how much of the population needed to be vaccinated to reach population immunity – or herd immunity – and create a safe environment with no public health measures in place.

It found that while the number of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 would “massively reduce” once 75 to 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated, the threshold to reach herd immunity against the most infectious variants was much higher, at 97 per cent.

Supplied University of Canterbury school of mathematics and statistics Professor Michael Plank says the Covid-19 vaccine is not a magic fix and other tools will be needed to contain the pandemic.

Te Pūnaha Matatini principal investigator professor Michael Plank said the modelling was dependent on how infectious the virus was, and how effective the vaccine was. The more transmissible the variant, the greater vaccine coverage was required.

Herd immunity is reached when every infected person spreads the virus to less than one other person, or when the virus’ reproduction number (R0) is below one.

The original variant that circulated through the country last year had an estimated R0 of 3, meaning every one person infected three others.

The Alpha variant, which became dominant in the United Kingdom last year, had a higher R0 of 4.5. The Delta variant, believed to be the most transmissible and most dangerous strain sweeping the globe at the moment, has an estimated R0 of 6.

Based on the existing data around the efficacy of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine – 95 per cent according to data from stage three clinical trials – Plank and his team calculated that if a strain with an R0 of 3 was circulating, 71 per cent of the population would need to be vaccinated.

With the Alpha variant, 83 per cent of the population – made up of 90 per cent of the adult population and 55 per cent of under-15s – would need to be vaccinated, the research, which is yet to be formally peer-reviewed found.

For the Delta variant, around 97 per cent – equal coverage in all age groups – would need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

The World Health Organization has predicted the Delta variant – which has already spread to more than 80 countries – will become the dominant strain of the disease worldwide.

Vaccinating 97 per cent of the population is impossible for now, as the Pfizer vaccine is only approved for Kiwis aged 12 and older. That leaves out about 770,000 children – about 15 per cent of the population.

So even if 100 per cent of those eligible were vaccinated, that would only get New Zealand to about 85 per cent coverage.

The latest regular polling of New Zealanders' attitude towards vaccines found 77 per cent of eligible Kiwis have either already been vaccinated or were likely to.

Plank said the modelling findings show that while vaccines were a helpful tool in the pandemic tool box, they were not a magic fix.

But the more people who were vaccinated, the more protected the population was and the fewer restrictions would be necessary, he said.

“As we get further through the vaccine rollout, we could contain outbreaks with less stringent measures and shorter lockdowns.”

Once about 75 per cent of the population was vaccinated, hospitalisations and deaths would already “massively reduce”, Plank said.

“There will still be potential for outbreaks and significant demand on the health system, but it would be more likely to be manageable.”

In the meantime, every jab counted, he said.

There was no “magic number” after which all restrictions could be dropped. Once the population reached a high level of vaccine coverage, it would be possible to gradually reopen the borders, but it would not happen overnight, Plank said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff University of Auckland physics professor Shaun Hendy says we need to get close to 85 per cent of the population vaccinated to protect our health system from a Covid-19 outbreak.

“Until we get close to that [85 per cent] threshold we are still at risk of a significant health impact from an outbreak that would include overwhelming our healthcare capacity,” said Professor Shaun Hendy, who co-authored the study.

Immunisation Advisory Centre medical advisor Professor Peter McIntyre said a limitation of the study, which led to some "unnecessarily scary conclusions", was the "unlikely" scenario of opening up the border without restrictions and modelling on five infected people entering daily for two years.

"The actual situation will almost certainly be that borders will open only in the context of high vaccine coverage and include entry conditions such as pre-testing and proof of vaccination status – this will give much more favourable outcomes than the authors suggest."

New Zealand is ranked around 100th in the world for its Covid-19 vaccination levels, and is sitting near the bottom in the OECD for its number of vaccinations.

But countries with high rates of immunisation, such as the UK and Israel, continue to grapple with outbreaks of the virus.

More than 61 per cent of the UK adult population is fully vaccinated, and about 84 percent of adults in the UK have had their first dose, according to the Government's official statistics.

Despite this, 104,052 UK residents tested positive for the virus in the seven days between June 21 and June 27, although hospitalisation and death rates remained low.

In Israel, where about 57 percent of the population has received two shots of Covid vaccine, dozens of new cases recently emerged. But the country’s death rate remains close to zero, and only 26 of 729 active coronavirus patients were hospitalised, The New York Times reported.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Hauora Coalition clinical director Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen says Māori are at risk of having lower vaccination rates.

Plank said the modelling did not account for some regions or population groups having lower vaccination rates than the national average, which would leave them at higher risk of hospitalisation and death.

Vaccination rates for Māori have lagged behind the national average for the past two months.

The vaccination rate per 1000 people is 178 for Māori, compared to 241 for European or other, 268 for Asian, and 250 for Pacific.

Māori make up 16.7 per cent of New Zealand’s population but just 7.5 per cent of the fully-vaccinated population.

Research published last year showed Māori were 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid-19.

National Hauora Coalition clinical director Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen said Māori communities were at risk of lower vaccine coverage and higher contact rates.

“Until vaccination rates in the order of 90 per cent of eligible Māori are achieved, opening of the borders would likely be catastrophic”.

University of Auckland statistics department senior research fellow Andrew Sporle said improving the vaccination coverage for Māori and Pacific adults needed to be” urgently addressed”.

"We already know that Māori and Pacific people have had much worse outcomes from the current epidemic. Those populations also have much larger proportions of their population who aren’t old enough for vaccination or who have pre-existing conditions.”

There was a bit of backlash after the Government announced the roll-out of the vaccine for group 4 would be age-based. But the modelling suggests it was the right call.

“Although vaccinating older age groups first does not greatly reduce the total number of infections, it does lead to a sharper reduction in hospitalisations and fatalities,” the paper said.